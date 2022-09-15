PLPD offers CRASE course

What would you do in the case of an active shooter? Would you know how to make a split-second decision to save your life or those around you? The Port Lavaca Police Department is sponsoring the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) program to prepare the community should the unspeakable happen.

“Given the rise of active shooter incidents in our country, people want to know how to protect themselves during an active shooter incident,” said Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow.

The CRASE program is free to interested schools, businesses, and community members. The program’s goal is to provide strategies, guidance, and a survival plan. There is no age limit or minimum number of participants to take advantage of the free class. No materials are needed.

“The program is designed to give participants an understanding of what can be done if ever faced with an active shooter situation,” said Rangnow. “The PD also assesses the physical structure of the workplace and gives suggestions on how to better secure the business.”

Rangnow said detectives are willing to relocate and assess any local businesses for training should an active shooter situation arise. PLPD has already conducted three trainings within the community, and the community has shown a great interest in taking the course. Rangnow said he believes the odds of survival are greater once participating in the course.

PLPD Sergeant Justin Klare urges residents to participate in the program.

“When a civilian knows certain things to look for and constantly watches their surroundings, odds are they have a better chance at surviving a mass casualty incident and potentially keep others around them from becoming a victim as well,” said Sergeant Justin Klare, who is also one of the CRASE instructors. “The more the community is aware of things to look for or ways to buy first responders time to make a scene, the more it increases the odds for a better outcome for the incident.”

Klare said the course touches on other types of mass casualty incidents where a firearm wasn’t used or involved a firearm and other types of weapons. Since all locations are different, the outcome of an active shooter event presents a challenge to civilians.

“I believe it’s very important to start thinking and preparing for any type of active attack. I use the term active attack because it’s not always an incident that involves a firearm,” said Klare. “There’ve been several mass casualty incidents that didn’t even involve a firearm. It’s sad we all have to prepare for an active attack, but unfortunately, it’s a reality.”

PLPD’s goal is to provide training and information to anyone interested. For more information or to schedule a class, contact Sgt. Klare at 361-552-3788 or jklare@portlavaca.org.