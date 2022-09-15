ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

4-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Critical After Being Struck By Car In Linden

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Linden police Photo Credit: Linden PD

A 4-year-old boy was critically injured after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle with his dad in Linden on Thursday, Sept. 15, authorities said.

The boy was with his 32-year-old dad when they were hit by a vehicle at Roselle Street across from E. St. George Avenue, toward Chestnut Street around 7:25 a.m., police said.

The boy was taken to Newark University Hospital where he was in critical condition. His father suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with poilce.

The crash remains under investigation by the Linden PD.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Inv. Mieszko Niedziolka at (908) 474-8505.

