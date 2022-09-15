ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain.

The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on at least 23 officials and 31 Russian government agencies and firms for their roles in supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. Some, but not all, of those penalized were already subject to U.S. sanctions, which include asset freezes and a ban on Americans conducting business with them.

“Those designated today — from perpetrators of violence to an official facilitating the purposeful removal of children from Ukraine — provide examples of the behavior that has become synonymous with the Government of Russia’s unprovoked war," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“The United States will continue to take actions against those who support Russia’s defense-industrial base, its violation of human rights, and its attempts to legitimize its occupation of Ukrainian territory, wherever they may be,” he said in a statement.

Among those targeted on Thursday include 17 Russian and Ukrainian officials who were said to be working for, or on behalf of, the Russian government to destabilize Ukraine. Another five people were sanctioned for participating in the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain. Many of them were appointed by Russia to local leadership positions in parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Among the government agencies and companies hit with sanctions were Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, which has been subject to U.S. penalties since 2016, but has since been accused of running so-called “filtration” camps through which Ukrainians have been forcibly deported.

Other companies include high-tech firms involved in Russia's space and satellite sectors and computer companies that produce micro-processors and semiconductors used by the Russian armed forces.

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia targets another nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Russian forces struck another nuclear power plant in Ukraine early on Monday causing widespread damage in shockwaves but missing the facility’s reactor, officials said.The missile attack on Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the besieged country’s southern Mykolaiv region occurred just 300m from the reactors, officials from Ukraine’s state nuclear body Energoatom said, calling the latest missile strike an act of nuclear terrorism by the Russian military.“Today at 00.20am, the Russian army carried out a missile attack on the industrial site of the south Ukraine nuclear power plant [SUNPP],” it confirmed.“A powerful explosion occurred just 300m from the SUNPP reactors....
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile struck close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine without damaging the three reactors but hit other industrial equipment in what Ukrainian authorities denounced Monday as an act of “nuclear terrorism.” The strike followed warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin of possible stepped-up attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure after his forces suffered humiliating battlefield setbacks. The missile struck 300 meters (328 yards) from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, according to Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom. Black-and-white CCTV footage released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense showed two large fireballs erupting one after the other in the dark, followed by incandescent showers of sparks. A time stamp on the video read 19 minutes after midnight.
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump complains Mar-a-Lago bedroom carpets ruined by FBI as Biden attends Queen’s funeral

Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
POTUS
