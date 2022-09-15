ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a mother and her boyfriend in the suspicious death of her baby. Sierra Eley, 27, was charged with felony child abuse in the death of her 1-year-old, Romie Tyler III. Eley’s boyfriend, Marcus Robinson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Police: 2 teen girls shot off US-301 in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department said two teenage girls were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers responded to ShotSpotter activation and arrived at the 1600 block of South Church Street, which is off U.S. Route 301. Officers found shell casings in the road and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Deputies seek help finding missing Orange County teen girl

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen girl. Lyric Woods, 14, vanished Friday night and is missing, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Lyric is a 9th grader at Cedar Ridge...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran

Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded. Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries. EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

WRAL

Employee of Bull City United arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham County employee whose role is to help people turn away from criminal activity is now charged with crimes herself. Court documents show Nicole Taybron was arrested Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Taybron’s arrest comes only days after she was hired as an...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

