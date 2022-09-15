Read full article on original website
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a mother and her boyfriend in the suspicious death of her baby. Sierra Eley, 27, was charged with felony child abuse in the death of her 1-year-old, Romie Tyler III. Eley’s boyfriend, Marcus Robinson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child […]
WITN
UPDATE: Charges pressed after baby found unresponsive in bathtub
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Charges have been pressed against two people for the baby found unresponsive in a bathtub. Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Divison charged the mother of the infant, Sierra Eley, 27, and her boyfriend, Marcus Richardson, 30. Eley has been charged with felony child abuse. She is...
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
WRAL
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in bathtub charged with neglect, her boyfriend with murder, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A mother was charged with neglect and her boyfriend was charged with murder Sunday after the Rocky Mount police found a 1-year-old dead in a bathtub. The child was found unresponsive at a home on the 600 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount, according to the police.
WRAL
Families believe 2 teens found dead in Orange County are close friends
MEBANE, N.C. — Family members and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office believe the bodies of two teenagers discovered Sunday afternoon are those of a pair of friends reported missing last week. The sheriff's office said two men discovered the bodies near a power-line easement just before 3 p.m....
Durham man charged with attempted murder, shot at officers in NC, police say
A Durham man is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot at officers in a city in Rockingham County.
WITN
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
Police: 2 teen girls shot off US-301 in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department said two teenage girls were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers responded to ShotSpotter activation and arrived at the 1600 block of South Church Street, which is off U.S. Route 301. Officers found shell casings in the road and...
cbs17
Female, male under 20 found dead with gunshot wounds in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after two young people were found dead with gunshot wounds in Orange County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The bodies were found just before 3 p.m. by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
cbs17
Deputies seek help finding missing Orange County teen girl
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen girl. Lyric Woods, 14, vanished Friday night and is missing, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Lyric is a 9th grader at Cedar Ridge...
americanmilitarynews.com
Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran
Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
WITN
Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded. Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries. EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze...
Nash County woman takes Alford plea in sister-in-law’s cold-case death
A woman was convicted in a Nash County murder case.
WITN
One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
WRAL
Two, including juvenile, charged in Hillsborough teenager's shooting death
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two people, including a juvenile, were charged in a teenager's shooting death. Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough was arrested Friday in Burlington. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Nicholas Frank. Johnson remained at the Orange County Jail under no bond.
Young NC man dies after truck flips in Johnston County crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
Why people like me stand outside Central Prison in Raleigh every Monday
Protester: Every Monday, sure as the sun, you’ll find one or more of us outside Central Prison protesting the death penalty. | Opinion
Man killed in Durham shooting, no arrests made
Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.
WRAL
Employee of Bull City United arrested on drug charges
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham County employee whose role is to help people turn away from criminal activity is now charged with crimes herself. Court documents show Nicole Taybron was arrested Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Taybron’s arrest comes only days after she was hired as an...
