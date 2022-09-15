ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Schumer said he doesn't think Democrats will keep control of the House, report says

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reportedly said Monday to a group of Senate Democrats that he believes his party won't keep control of the House in November's midterm elections.

According to a report in Punchbowl News, Schumer said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble."

Pelosi expressed confidence again Wednesday at a news conference that the Democrats would retain the House.

Historically, the party in the White House loses seats in midterm elections.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., gives the thumbs up as he leaves the Senate Chamber after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.

In 2018, in the middle of Republican President Donald Trump's term, Democrats won control of the House, while Republicans retained control of the Senate.

During Democratic President Barack Obama's second term in 2014, Republicans retained the majority in the House and took the majority in the Senate.

Senate Primaries: Who is Karoline Leavitt? New Hampshire GOP candidate could be among first Gen Z lawmakers

History: Red wave or blue line? Biden, Trump start sprint to midterms as Democrats hope to defy history

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chuck Schumer said he doesn't think Democrats will keep control of the House, report says

Comments

SergMoni Salinas
6d ago

you think...?! Democrats have destroyed this country intentionally... Plain Straight Truth !!!!

Reply
9
