Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
What happens to Kobey's Swap Meet amid Midway Rising development?
SAN DIEGO — As San Diego continues negotiations for the redevelopment of the old Pechanga Sports Arena, those that could be in jeopardy of closing their business are the vendors at Kobey's Swap Meet. “I‘ve been coming here for 30 years and Oh you can find all sorts of...
Leadership program uplifts and empowers Latinas in San Diego
A group of San Diego women who can now call themselves graduates of the MANA Latina Leadership Success Program.
San Diego Moms: Fall Events to Add to Your Family Calendar
The weather will start to cool down (I hope), and the fall events will begin. San Diego knows how to celebrate in the autumn months too with plenty of family-friendly gatherings in all parts of the region. Aside from the Halloween events or pumpkin patches planned, here are other happenings in the county.
Photo gallery: Promises2Kids puts on a show in La Jolla to help foster kids
The 13th Dream On Concert Gala drew philanthropists and community and business leaders to the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt on Sept. 12 to benefit Promises2Kids' efforts to help foster youths in San Diego County.
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
SAN DIEGO — Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it.
Shore House at The Del opens in Coronado
A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the opening of Shore House at The Del, a new extension of the historic Hotel Del Coronado.
Miramar Shell Station Sells SuperLotto Ticket Worth $17,452 as Wednesday’s Jackpot Grows
There were two winning tickets sold in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one each at a gas station in San Diego and a market in San Ramon. The winning ticket in San Diego worth $17,452 was sold at a Shell gas...
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
San Diego business leaders meet for the 2022 Cause Conference
SAN DIEGO — Some of the most successful business leaders and philanthropists met at University of San Diego for the 2022 Cause Conference on Thursday. For more than 24 years, the Conference has paired the profit and non-profit sectors together, both working with the goal of empowering the local business community.
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence
Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
Free October events for kids in Mission Bay
Things to do range from princess visits and lightsaber lessons to hula dancing and tug-of-war.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
Pixca Farm continues to bring fresh local food to the Tijuana River Valley community
SAN DIEGO — On a ½ acre plot of land in the Tijuana River Valley, the work continues at Pixca Farm, even on a sticky September day. “So, this time of year we are changing out a lot of our crops,” said Leonard Vargas, co-owner of Pixca Farm.
Boats and Motorsports take over the Bay
The race's website explained that since it began, more than 5 million people have come attended the event.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
