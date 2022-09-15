ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Warm stretch just before fall

Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
MARQUETTE, MI
Marquette, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Marquette, MI
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum open for one more week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum celebrated the end of another season with its annual craft fair. Thirty-three vendors sold anything from handmade crafts to baked goods. It started in 2020 with the Chamber of Commerce but now the museum organizes the event by itself. “We are...
ISHPEMING, MI
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
MARQUETTE, MI
Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise

Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
MUNISING, MI
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis

MARQUETTE, MI
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday. The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance.
MARQUETTE, MI
WNMU-TV to host “Facing Suicide” Town Hall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for the local community to have a serious discussion. WNMU-TV will be hosting a town hall on September 27, discussing the documentary “Facing Suicide.”. The town hall will be at the Northern Center at 7:00 p.m. and will feature:. - A panel...
MARQUETTE, MI
Society
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day. The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of fall is here, the Hayes Corn Maze is set to open to the public. On Friday, final preparations were underway at the 200-acre farm that features the corn maze, pedal racers, a rope maze, hay rides and more. The sponsor and theme...
MARQUETTE, MI
Young at Art program gives student artists gallery space

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery prepares high school student artists for an art career. A panel of eight will jury in one youth artist every few months to feature and sell their work on the gallery walls. Belle Lagrou, a senior at Marquette Senior High School, is the...
MARQUETTE, MI
Women's Wildcat soccer takes down the Cardinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team continued their hot start to the season, claiming a 4-1 victory over Saginaw Valley State on Sunday. NMU improves to 7-0-1 this season with a 4-0 GLIAC record. The Green and Gold jumped in front early off the...
MARQUETTE, MI
NMU Scores Minutes Apart in Second Half for 3-1 Over FSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pair of second-half goals minutes apart propelled the Wildcats women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Ferris State on Friday. NMU is now 6-0-1 on the season while holding a perfect 3-0 GLIAC mark. Justina L’Espernace scored as the fans were still settling...
MARQUETTE, MI
NMU Football Looking to Boast Another Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- The Northern Michigan University Football team will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Davenport University Panthers. The Wildcats defeated the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans this past Saturday 13-10. A field goal early in the 4th quarter by Daniel Riser was the difference in the game. The Wildcat defense stood tall late in the 4th quarter, as Isaiah Morrison came up with an interception to seal the win.
MARQUETTE, MI

