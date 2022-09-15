In its final non-conference matches of the season, Illinois State volleyball split with ranked opponents, knocking off No. 25 Illinois before being swept by No. 19 Marquette. After taking a two-set lead against No. 25 Illinois on Saturday, Illinois State volleyball dropped their next two sets, but would go on a 6-0 run in the final frame to propel them to victory.

NORMAL, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO