Thank-A-Donor event lets scholarship recipients share gratitude
Most students know that going to college can be much more than a four year commitment. The average student loan contract is structured as a 10 year payment plan and can often end up taking years longer. Having a scholarship often makes the difference between going to college or not....
ISU volleyball splits final non-conference weekend
In its final non-conference matches of the season, Illinois State volleyball split with ranked opponents, knocking off No. 25 Illinois before being swept by No. 19 Marquette. After taking a two-set lead against No. 25 Illinois on Saturday, Illinois State volleyball dropped their next two sets, but would go on a 6-0 run in the final frame to propel them to victory.
ISU cross country teams each finish third in Redbird Invitational
The Illinois State women's and men's cross country teams each finished third at the Redbird Invitational on Friday at Weibring Golf Course, combining for five top-10 individual finishes in their annual home meet. "Just to see the whole Redbird family come out here — the track and field athletes, the...
ISU soccer drops first conference match of season
Illinois State soccer lost their first Missouri Valley Conference match of the season, falling 2-0 to the University of Illinois Chicago and putting their record at 2-7 on the season. UIC dominated on the offensive end with a lead of 18-4 in the shot count. The Flames were supported by...
Redbirds win Mid-America Classic, beat EIU for fifth straight year
Illinois State’s defense dominated Eastern Illinois Saturday at Hancock Stadium, outscoring the Panthers with two interceptions returned for touchdowns as the Redbirds won the Mid-America Classic 35-7. ISU's defensive prowess allowed the it to gain separation after the game was tied 7-7 late in the first quarter. The Redbirds...
Five things to know ahead of the 110th Mid-America Classic
Coming off a hard-fought, 28-21 win over Valparaiso, Illinois State football will look to carry over the momentum into its matchup with Eastern Illinois Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Here are five things to know ahead of the 110th Mid-America Classic:. Last matchup. The last time these two teams met up...
Lane reduction scheduled for Linden Street for water main replacement
At 7 a.m. Monday, there will be a lane reduction on Linden Street at Stewart Street. The lane reduction is required for the Town of Normal’s Oak Street Water Main Replacement Project. Drivers are asked to be careful when driving through the area. Local access will be maintained during...
