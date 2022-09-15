ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum open for one more week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum celebrated the end of another season with its annual craft fair. Thirty-three vendors sold anything from handmade crafts to baked goods. It started in 2020 with the Chamber of Commerce but now the museum organizes the event by itself. “We are...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Warm stretch just before fall

Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Gwinn, MI
City
Marquette, MI
County
Marquette County, MI
Marquette County, MI
Lifestyle
Marquette, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Marquette, MI
Lifestyle
Marquette, MI
Pets & Animals
Marquette County, MI
Government
WLUC

Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Parade of Nations celebrates diversity in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the years Michigan Teach has attracted a lot of international students. To celebrate diversity, the community hosted an annual parade Saturday. Parade of Nations Coordinator Cyndy Lysne said this event started years ago. “This event actually started back in 1990 when it was the first...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1. The Arnold Air Society’s Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event. Students, community members and anyone else who would like to...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of fall is here, the Hayes Corn Maze is set to open to the public. On Friday, final preparations were underway at the 200-acre farm that features the corn maze, pedal racers, a rope maze, hay rides and more. The sponsor and theme...
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Dog Show#U P#The Marquette Kennel Club
WLUC

Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise

Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
MUNISING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WLUC

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day. The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Young at Art program gives student artists gallery space

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery prepares high school student artists for an art career. A panel of eight will jury in one youth artist every few months to feature and sell their work on the gallery walls. Belle Lagrou, a senior at Marquette Senior High School, is the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis

Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday. The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP transit agencies honored for years of service

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
wnmufm.org

NMU introduces first presidential finalist

MARQUETTE, MI— Residents and NMU’s campus community met the first of four presidential candidates at a reception Thursday night. Debra S. Larson is currently provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, Chico. Before that, Larson served as dean of the College of Engineering at California Polytechnic State University and had a 17-year career at Northern Arizona University.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy