MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO