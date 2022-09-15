Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
WLUC
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum open for one more week
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum celebrated the end of another season with its annual craft fair. Thirty-three vendors sold anything from handmade crafts to baked goods. It started in 2020 with the Chamber of Commerce but now the museum organizes the event by itself. “We are...
WLUC
Warm stretch just before fall
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates "community success". Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
WLUC
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
WLUC
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
WLUC
Parade of Nations celebrates diversity in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the years Michigan Teach has attracted a lot of international students. To celebrate diversity, the community hosted an annual parade Saturday. Parade of Nations Coordinator Cyndy Lysne said this event started years ago. “This event actually started back in 1990 when it was the first...
WLUC
MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1. The Arnold Air Society’s Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event. Students, community members and anyone else who would like to...
WLUC
Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of fall is here, the Hayes Corn Maze is set to open to the public. On Friday, final preparations were underway at the 200-acre farm that features the corn maze, pedal racers, a rope maze, hay rides and more. The sponsor and theme...
WLUC
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations. Now, they are both located in one facility, called “The Maxx.”...
WLUC
Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
WLUC
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”
WLUC
Make healthier versions of your favorite football-watching snacks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you don’t need to leave the state to get your Kwik Trip fix and gain a new furry friend, don’t lose anything in your wallet. Plus... football season is back and we know you want to snack. Health and wellness...
WLUC
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day. The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW...
WLUC
League of Women Voters getting youth ‘hooked on voting’ in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The League of Women Voters is trying to get youth “hooked on voting” with a fishing themed event. The group was at the Peter White Public Library. Kids were encouraged to vote in their own elections - voting on what they think Michigan’s state...
WLUC
Young at Art program gives student artists gallery space
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery prepares high school student artists for an art career. A panel of eight will jury in one youth artist every few months to feature and sell their work on the gallery walls. Belle Lagrou, a senior at Marquette Senior High School, is the...
WLUC
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis
WLUC
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday. The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance.
WLUC
UP transit agencies honored for years of service
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
WLUC
Houghton County Board of commissioners passes revises Canal View proposal
wnmufm.org
NMU introduces first presidential finalist
MARQUETTE, MI— Residents and NMU’s campus community met the first of four presidential candidates at a reception Thursday night. Debra S. Larson is currently provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, Chico. Before that, Larson served as dean of the College of Engineering at California Polytechnic State University and had a 17-year career at Northern Arizona University.
