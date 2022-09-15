This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Tuesday’s inflation reading wasn’t what anyone was hoping for. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, down slightly from July but more than the 8.1% economists had expected. If you take out the price of food and energy, core prices rose 0.6% from July to August — double what economists had forecast.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO