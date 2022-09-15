Read full article on original website
Related
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution
Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
Cheaper gas but higher rent: Here’s what to expect ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated inflation report
U.S. consumers and businesses don’t always see eye to eye. But when it comes to inflation, all Americans seem to agree that sky-high prices are the biggest issue facing the country today. After more than a decade of low inflation following the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, the global...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Fed’s war on inflation may take the US economy down with it
This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Tuesday’s inflation reading wasn’t what anyone was hoping for. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, down slightly from July but more than the 8.1% economists had expected. If you take out the price of food and energy, core prices rose 0.6% from July to August — double what economists had forecast.
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update
2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?
With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter’s inflation rate. For now, the estimated Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is 8.7%, according to The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates
Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
3 Pros On What 8.3% CPI Inflation Number Means For The Fed: 'A Strategic Error Of Epic Proportions'
The Labor Department on Tuesday reported an 8.3% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for August, which sent the SPDR S&P 500 SPY and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ spiraling lower. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, according to data from the U.S....
US News and World Report
U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
White House: Prices 'are going to come down' because of Inflation Reduction Act
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged Tuesday when asked if there is any disconnect between the administration's economic outlook and that of the general public. The question came during Tuesday's press briefing, hours after the consumer price index for August saw prices jump 8.3% compared to the year prior...
The housing problem is also the inflation problem
Surging housing costs are the engine driving Tuesday's worrisome Consumer Price Index report — and it's going to be tough to bring them down. Why it matters: The inflation numbers provoked a fresh round of worry that the Fed still hasn't gotten inflation under control, and that it'll have to raise interest rates quite a bit more.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: As Inflation Ticks Upward in August, Consumers Remain Desperate for Relief
Inflation levels rose modestly last month, and not shockingly, a lot of people are still struggling because of that. Economists were expecting inflation levels to decline in August, but that didn't happen. Many households are still struggling with higher living costs in the absence of stimulus aid. Inflation has been...
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
Stubbornly high rents, food prices boost U.S. inflation in August
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says inflation is 'overstated' and the Fed may overtighten if it doesn't correct their view on high prices
Inflation is being overstated in official reports, according to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. The top economist said inflation lags behind the official statistics for about 18 months, and prices are already falling. The Fed risks making a policy mistake if they don't correct their view on inflation, he warned. Inflation...
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
wallstreetwindow.com
August’s Price Inflation Soared, and That Means Earnings Fell Yet Again – Ryan McMaken
The federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released new price inflation data today, and the news wasn’t good. According to the BLS, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose 8.3 percent year over year during August, before seasonal adjustment. That’s the seventeenth month in a row of inflation above the Fed’s arbitrary 2 percent inflation target, and it’s six months in a row of price inflation above 8 percent.
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday's report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index...
Comments / 0