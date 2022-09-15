ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt gets jail term

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7cDH_0hwzJyeK00
FILE - This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Va., on Jan. 13, 2021. Packer, the Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt, has been sentenced to 75 days of imprisonment. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP, File)

A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced on Thursday to 75 days of imprisonment.

Robert Keith Packer, 57, declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during hearing held by video conference. The judge noted the “incredibly offensive” message on Packer’s sweatshirt before imposing the sentence.

“It seems to me that he wore that sweatshirt for a reason. We don’t know what the reason was because Mr. Packer hasn’t told us,” Nichols said.

Photographs of Packer wearing the sweatshirt went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. When FBI agents asked him why he wore it, he “fatuously” replied, “Because I was cold,” a federal prosecutor said in a court filing.

Packer’s sweatshirt depicted an image of a human skull above the words “Camp Auschwitz.” The word “Staff” was on the back. It also bore the phrase “Work Brings Freedom,” a rough translation of the German words above the entrance gate to Auschwitz, the concentration camp in occupied Poland where Nazis killed more than 1 million men, women and children.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst said she learned on Wednesday that Packer also wore an “SS” T-shirt — a reference to the Nazi Party paramilitary organization founded by Adolf Hitler — under his sweatshirt on Jan. 6. Packer “attacked the very government that gave him the freedom to express those beliefs, no matter how abhorrent or evil they may be” when he joined the mob supporting then-President Donald Trump, the prosecutor said

Packer “wanted to support the subversion of our republic and keep a dictatorial ruler in place by force and violence,” Furst told the judge.

Defense attorney Stephen Brennwald acknowledged that Packer’s attire was “seriously offensive” but argued that it shouldn’t be a sentencing factor because he has a free speech right to wear it.

“It’s just awful that he wore that shirt that day. I just don’t think it’s appropriate to give him extra time because of that because he’s allowed to wear it,” he said.

Brennwald added that Packer was offended and angry to be labeled a white supremacist “because he doesn’t see himself that way at all.” The defense lawyer said Packer wanted him to sue House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for linking him to white supremacy during a press conference several days after the riot.

Packer declined to speak during Thursday’s hearing because he didn’t want his words “splashed out there” on social media, his lawyer told the judge.

Packer, a resident of Newport News, Virginia, pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment.

Packer told the FBI that he was about 10 to 12 feet away from a rioter, Ashli Babbitt, when a police officer fatally shot her as she tried to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby.

“He told the agents he heard the shot and saw her fall back from the window she was trying to climb through,” Furst wrote in a court filing.

Furst said Packer didn’t express any remorse during his FBI interview.

“He was more interested in relaying how he received hate mail and how he was ‘hounded’ by the media for interviews,” she added.

Packer’s younger sister, Kimberly Rice, wrote a letter asking the judge for leniency. She said her brother’s sweatshirt “could be considered in poor taste” but added that “freedom of expression” isn’t a crime.

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 75 days of incarceration followed by 36 months of probation. Brennwald sought a probationary sentence with no jail time.

FBI agents arrested Packer a week after the riot. He has remained free while awaiting sentencing.

Packer is a self-employed pipe fitter. Prosecutors say he has a lengthy criminal record, with approximately 21 convictions, mostly for drunken driving and other motor vehicle violations.

More than 870 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. Approximately 400 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses. Over 250 riot defendants have been sentenced, with roughly half getting terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Follow the AP’s coverage Jan. 6 at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege

Comments / 22

Related
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Nichols
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adolf Hitler
The Independent

Gun control activist pursuing charges after being ‘kicked’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene

A young gun control activist who accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of kicking her has said she is pursuing possible legal action against the pro-gun congresswoman. Marianna Pecora was among a group from the advocacy group Voters of Tomorrow who were questioning the Republican about her stance on gun control following a series of mass shootings on Thursday, when she was apparently “kicked” out of the way by Ms Greene.While the Republican could be heard shouting “excuse me” during a video of the confrontation in Washington DC, a member of her staff claimed: “You’re blocking a member of Congress. You can’t...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi#Sentencing#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Photographs Of Packer#German#Nazis#Nazi Party
The Independent

Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern

Former Idaho state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old legislative intern. During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Reardon said that von Ehlinger must spend at least eight years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, according to the Associated Press. The former Republican lawmaker was convicted of felony rape in April. He resigned from the state House about a year earlier following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be barred from the chamber.According to Judge Reardon, von Ehlinger didn’t show remorse or...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy