ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CSX railroad hires Ford executive to replace retiring CEO

By JOSH FUNK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Euhur_0hwzJphn00
1 of 2

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX has hired an auto industry executive to lead the railroad after its current CEO retires.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corp. said Thursday that Joe Hinrichs will take over from Jim Foote at the end of this month. Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford Motor Co.’s global auto business.

Hinrichs said in an interview with The Associated Press he’s very excited that CSX and the other major railroads were able to reach a tentative contract agreement Thursday with unions to prevent a potentially devastating national strike.

“Our employees are going to get a well-deserved raise after working so hard the last couple years through the pandemic,” Hinrichs said. “We’re excited about moving from here. Now we can move our conversation into how do we work together to grow the business and better serve our customers.”

The railroads have been plagued with delivery delays that prompted shippers to complain loudly this year about poor service. Federal regulators got involved and ordered the railroads to address the problems.

But improvement has come slowly. CSX and the other major railroads each needed to hire and train hundreds of additional workers, and that has been difficult amid the ongoing nationwide labor shortage.

Hinrichs said he hopes the new union contracts will help CSX attract and retain more employees.

He said he knows the railroad business as a customer, but not the details of its operations. He has been studying up on the Precision Scheduled Railroading model that CSX has used to slash its costs in recent years and will plan to lean on the expertise of CSX’s managers.

“Fortunately, we have a very strong operating team here at CSX that has implemented Precision Scheduled Railroading in the last couple years,” Hinrichs said. “The results have been outstanding. Many people believe CSX is a leader in that regard.”

Hinrichs said he has “read all the books that Hunter Harrison put out” and has been talking to people in the industry to learn more. Harrison originated the Precision Scheduled Railroading model when he led the Canadian railroads and implemented it at CSX before his death.

The model relies on using fewer, longer trains with a mix of freight on them, so railroads can operate with fewer locomotives and employees. Since CSX put it in place, the model has been widely adopted by other U.S. railroads. Collectively, the major U.S. railroads have used the model to cut nearly one-third of their workforce over the past six years.

Foote agreed to remain on as an advisor through March to help with the transition.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates more than 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track in 26 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces after acquiring Pam-Am Railways in the northeastern United States earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying means a proposed Greensboro facility may never come to fruition. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
GREENSBORO, NC
Markets Insider

FedEx boss warns of a 'worldwide recession' and outlines plans to close stores, freeze hiring, trim hours, and park planes to cut costs

FedEx's CEO said he thought the world was heading into a recession. The company reported disappointing earnings, blaming reduced package demand and economic conditions. FedEx plans to cut costs by reducing flights, closing 90 retail stores, and trimming hours. FedEx's CEO thinks we're barreling toward a global recession. His comments...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Huron Elects Technology Executive Joy Brown to Board of Directors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Joy Brown was elected to Huron’s board of directors. Ms. Brown is a technology executive with deep experience helping global organizations across industries embrace data and change using innovative technology and advanced analytics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005524/en/ Joy T. Brown headshot (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
The Associated Press

US traffic deaths fall slightly in Q2 but remain high

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways fell slightly from April through June, the first decline in two years as roads became more congested as the pandemic eased. But the government says the number of deaths remains at a crisis level. Estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 20,175 people died in crashes from January through June, a 0.5% increase the same period last year. Yet the second-quarter decline ended a string of seven straight quarterly increases that began in the summer of 2020. The agency estimated that 10,590 people died on roadways from April to June, nearly 5% fewer than the same period a year ago. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said while deaths may be declining, they are still at levels that require urgent action. “These deaths are preventable, not inevitable, and we should act accordingly,” he said in a prepared statement.
TRAFFIC
Gizmodo

Feds Raid Oil & Gas Polluter's Offices

It often seems like polluters don’t get nearly enough attention and punishment from the government—but authorities cracked down on one oil and gas producer that had been shirking its cleanup duties this week in the unusual move of raiding its offices. Agents from the U.S. Department of Interior...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Csx Railroad#Railroading#Csx Corp#Ford Motor Co
The Associated Press

QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA

HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS
The Associated Press

Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Wall Street closed out the stock market’s worst week in three months with more losses Friday, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy rattled already anxious investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, with all but two of its 11 company sectors ending in the red. The benchmark index sank 4.8% for the week, with much of the loss coming from a 4.3% rout on Tuesday following a surprisingly hot report on inflation. The last time it posted a bigger weekly decline was the week ended June 17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies took the heaviest losses, falling 1.5%. All the major indexes have now posted losses four out of the past five weeks.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy