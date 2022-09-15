11 Maryland utility workers to help in Jackson, Mississippi

As Mississippi's largest city continues to struggle with a massive water crisis , a group of utility workers from Maryland have been sent to help Jackson.

Maryland Department of Emergency Management is sending 11 utility workers - including four from Anne Arundel County - to help mitigate Jackson's water plant issues. The Anne Arundel employees have been there since Sept. 11.

The department announced today that the workers will stay in Jackson until Sept. 20; Mississippi's emergency officials may also request more workers to replace them afterwards.

The boil advisory was just lifted today for Jackson, the capital of Mississippi with about 160,000 residents. Water treatment plants had failed during August floods, and the city's aging water infrastructure made the situation worse, noted MDEM.

Besides the four Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works employees, there are also seven workers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. They include Class A surface water and membrane operators, instrument technicians, licensed electricians, mechanics, general maintenance workers, and an emergency management specialist.

Anne Arundel DPW has been posting updates on Facebook about how their efforts are going.

Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Anne Arundel County employees Rob Swann and Phil Daley are pictured with co-workers from WSSC and South Carolina



Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Anne Arundel County's Vincent-Dang Nguyen works on the membrane back post level control device and the membrane drain system in Jackson, Miss.



MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland said in a statement:

“Throughout our nation, states have never hesitated to support their counterparts when they are in times of crisis. It is important that we continue to help other communities when they need it the most. I want to thank the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission and Anne Arundel County for stepping up to the plate to help with what has become a humanitarian crisis in Jackson.”