ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

11 Maryland utility workers to help in Jackson, Mississippi

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CC60o_0hwzJjef00

As Mississippi's largest city continues to struggle with a massive water crisis , a group of utility workers from Maryland have been sent to help Jackson.

Maryland Department of Emergency Management is sending 11 utility workers - including four from Anne Arundel County - to help mitigate Jackson's water plant issues. The Anne Arundel employees have been there since Sept. 11.

The department announced today that the workers will stay in Jackson until Sept. 20; Mississippi's emergency officials may also request more workers to replace them afterwards.

The boil advisory was just lifted today for Jackson, the capital of Mississippi with about 160,000 residents. Water treatment plants had failed during August floods, and the city's aging water infrastructure made the situation worse, noted MDEM.

Besides the four Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works employees, there are also seven workers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. They include Class A surface water and membrane operators, instrument technicians, licensed electricians, mechanics, general maintenance workers, and an emergency management specialist.

Anne Arundel DPW has been posting updates on Facebook about how their efforts are going.

Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works
Anne Arundel County employees Rob Swann and Phil Daley are pictured with co-workers from WSSC and South Carolina
Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works
Anne Arundel County's Vincent-Dang Nguyen works on the membrane back post level control device and the membrane drain system in Jackson, Miss.

MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland said in a statement:

“Throughout our nation, states have never hesitated to support their counterparts when they are in times of crisis. It is important that we continue to help other communities when they need it the most. I want to thank the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission and Anne Arundel County for stepping up to the plate to help with what has become a humanitarian crisis in Jackson.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers

DC drivers have long debated whether bad road behavior seems more associated with license plates from Maryland or Virginia. Now we have some actual research, and it turns out Maryland is worse. Way worse. In a recent Forbes Advisor survey of “confrontational driving,” Maryland ranked the seventh most aggressive state...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Maryland Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Mississippi State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Business
Jackson, MS
Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
State
South Carolina State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Mdem#The Associated Press
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for September 10-16, 2022

Calvert County: UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another: The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student is seen shoving the victim into a corner locker and violently attacking him. This happens for several seconds before another player pulls him off, saying that’s enough. The victim is heard screaming during […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bay Net

10 Miles Of Route 5 Dedicated To Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Senator Jack Bailey, Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby, Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, several active and retired judges and the family of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. gathered on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, to celebrate the dedication of 10 miles of Route 5 after the Sheriff.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund

WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana

ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
ODENTON, MD
mocoshow.com

New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old

Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy