Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The midterm elections are getting closer and closer. There is a Florida state house race that a recent poll shows is just one point apart, which is essentially tied. District 113, redistricted, now comprises some of Miami-Dade County’s denser neighborhoods in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove,...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Torey Alston
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida school districts are grappling with seismic changes, and probably none more than in Broward County. That’s where a newly constituted school board is managing the fallout of a scathing grand jury report, and the state board is questioning the future of the superintendent.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 18, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Broward School Board member Torey Alston, Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Venezuelan activist and leader Maria Corina Vegas, and Florida House candidates Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico. The full...
Click10.com
South Florida joins global effort on International Coastal Cleanup Day
MIAMI – The world’s largest volunteer effort is taking place across the globe on Saturday. It is International Coastal Cleanup Day. An estimated 17 million volunteers are taking part, from India and Italy to the coast of California, the international effort also stretching into South Florida. Local 10...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced...
Click10.com
BSO: Missing man from Deerfield Beach found safe and unharmed
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit says a missing 27-year-old from Deerfield Beach has been found safe and unharmed. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was located in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. A missing person’s alert was issued for Hart earlier on Sept. 16,...
Click10.com
Police: Miami high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus
MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus Friday morning, officials said. Students tell Local 10 News that the incident occurred during a math class. According to a parent, whose child was in the class, the teacher stepped out...
Click10.com
State official suggests removing Broward superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The chair of the Florida State Board of Education suggested Thursday that Broward school district Superintendent Vickie Cartwright be removed from her post, saying she “consciously disregarded” Florida law. “I am wondering if this board has the authority to suspend a superintendent in...
Click10.com
Missing child alert issued for 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a young boy from South Florida. Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Isaiah Louise-Jeune from Fort Lauderdale. He was last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Northwest 33rd Terrace wearing a white t-shirt...
Click10.com
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
Click10.com
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
Click10.com
Deputies detain 2 after bogus bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies detained two people after a bogus bomb threat on Friday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the report of the threat at about 8:30 p.m. Airport district personnel conducted a...
Click10.com
Videos of close calls show need for protective bike lines, activist says
WESTON, Fla. – Witness videos show drivers and cyclists during close calls in South Florida. From Broward to Miami-Dade counties, Kurt Kaminer said although drivers need to learn how to share the road, there is also a need for infrastructure improvements. In one of the recent videos in Weston,...
Click10.com
Police: 3 people shot in northwest Miami-Dade, suspect in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A street turned into a shooting scene in northwest Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning after police say three people were shot. The suspected shooter, a man in a wheelchair, returned to the scene before being taken into custody. It all went down on the corner...
Click10.com
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
Click10.com
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Click10.com
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
Click10.com
Bang Energy Drinks employees, volunteers help clean up Hobie Beach Island Park
MIAMI – Volunteers and employees of Bang Energy drinks with buckets in hand helped pick up trash and other debris at Hobie Beach Island Park along the Rickenbacker Causeway on Friday. A free yoga class was on assembly for the cleanup crew before they got started to help them...
Click10.com
BSO seeks woman who may have info on man who attacked mother at grocery store
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who may have information that could help them find a man who attacked and robbed a mother shopping with her three children at a North Lauderdale grocery store last month. The crime occurred around 4:15...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s defense asks judge to step away from case over ‘disdain’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Parkland school shooter’s defense asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Friday to “disqualify” herself from the case, according to a 22-page motion filed in Broward County court. The defense claims the motion was filed in response to Nikolas Cruz’s fears after...
