Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez and A.J. D'Amico

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The midterm elections are getting closer and closer. There is a Florida state house race that a recent poll shows is just one point apart, which is essentially tied. District 113, redistricted, now comprises some of Miami-Dade County’s denser neighborhoods in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove,...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Torey Alston

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida school districts are grappling with seismic changes, and probably none more than in Broward County. That’s where a newly constituted school board is managing the fallout of a scathing grand jury report, and the state board is questioning the future of the superintendent.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 18, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Broward School Board member Torey Alston, Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Venezuelan activist and leader Maria Corina Vegas, and Florida House candidates Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico. The full...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

South Florida joins global effort on International Coastal Cleanup Day

MIAMI – The world’s largest volunteer effort is taking place across the globe on Saturday. It is International Coastal Cleanup Day. An estimated 17 million volunteers are taking part, from India and Italy to the coast of California, the international effort also stretching into South Florida. Local 10...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Missing man from Deerfield Beach found safe and unharmed

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit says a missing 27-year-old from Deerfield Beach has been found safe and unharmed. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was located in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. A missing person’s alert was issued for Hart earlier on Sept. 16,...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus Friday morning, officials said. Students tell Local 10 News that the incident occurred during a math class. According to a parent, whose child was in the class, the teacher stepped out...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

State official suggests removing Broward superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The chair of the Florida State Board of Education suggested Thursday that Broward school district Superintendent Vickie Cartwright be removed from her post, saying she “consciously disregarded” Florida law. “I am wondering if this board has the authority to suspend a superintendent in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies detain 2 after bogus bomb threat at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies detained two people after a bogus bomb threat on Friday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the report of the threat at about 8:30 p.m. Airport district personnel conducted a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Videos of close calls show need for protective bike lines, activist says

WESTON, Fla. – Witness videos show drivers and cyclists during close calls in South Florida. From Broward to Miami-Dade counties, Kurt Kaminer said although drivers need to learn how to share the road, there is also a need for infrastructure improvements. In one of the recent videos in Weston,...
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL

