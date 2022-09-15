ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie's 'Moonage Daydream' illuminates the weird brilliance of the glam-rock icon

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Brett Morgen thought about calling his film simply “Bowie."

Because for the director, there is no David Jones, the given name of the British rock star who morphed into David Bowie.

With glam-rock icon Bowie, "Everything is performed. He’s a musical performer. He’s acting. His interviews are a form of performance,” Morgen says.

Instead, Morgen opted to name his “immersive musical experience” “Moonage Daydream,” after the 1972 song from Bowie’s classic "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spider from Mars" album, dazzlingly referenced via previously unseen concert footage. The film, in theaters now, arrives on HBO next spring.

Old interview footage of David Bowie is prominent in "Moonage Daydream" the new documentary film about the late singer. Courtesy NEON

What Morgen has crafted isn’t a documentary in the traditional sense, but a kaleidoscopic mashup of sound and vision. Hundreds of jumbled images – newspaper clippings, meteors, monster movies, classic commercials and animation – are knitted together, serving as bridges to clips of the singer as they zip through the film.

There is no linear timeline. No biographical stats, other than a brief examination of Bowie’s little-discussed schizophrenic half-brother, Terry. Nothing about his personal life except for a few references to his beloved wife, Iman . And not much about his 2016 death from cancer at age 69, only briefly implied.

From Bowie to Bono: Rolling Stone's Jann Wenner spills the tea in new memoir

There are also no talking heads in “Moonage.” In fact, no voice is heard besides Bowie's, aside from interviewers like Dick Cavett in vintage clips..

“If you can state it in a book, it probably doesn’t need to be in a film,” says Morgen, who directed documentaries about the Rolling Stones (2012's “Crossfire Hurricane”) and Kurt Cobain (“Montage of Heck,” released in 2015). “To have people talking about his greatness doesn’t get you closer to knowing about Bowie . The key to understanding Bowie is not understanding Bowie.”

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust days are recalled fondly in "Moonage Daydream," a new film about the late British singer. Courtesy NEON

Indeed, footage of Ziggy Stardust – with Bowie’s shaded cheekbones a beautiful fixation – reminds us of his enigmatic, mystical glory, particularly during “All the Young Dudes,” while his ‘80s return with “Let’s Dance” showcases the Bowie of suspenders, suits and still-slithering hips.

“Daydream” is as weirdly brilliant as Bowie himself, a head trip backed by an extraordinary soundtrack – both live and studio performances – including “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” a medley of “The Jean Genie” and The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” and a sinewy remix of “Modern Love.”

The film was blessed by the Bowie estate , which gave Morgen the freedom to scour his artistic vaults, a process that took two years and the first time anyone has had such unfettered access. Bowie was also an artist, and his fascinating artwork – underscoring his non-musical talent – as well as his acting ambitions and penchant for travel are also duly explored.

Party with a rock star?: VIP packages offer a lot of perks, but read the fine print

David Bowie, captured in a pensive mood, in the documentary film, "Moonage Daydream." The film is in theaters Sept. 16 with streaming plans on HBO in spring 2023. Courtesy NEON

In addition to Bowie’s artistry, “Daydream” spotlights his keen intellect. Whether delving into bisexuality during interviews in the ‘70s – a taboo topic amplified by Bowie sitting in full Ziggy Stardust regalia – or waxing philosophical (“The person who craves a lot of affection isn’t particularly good at giving it,” he says of the strained relationship with his mother), Bowie is sharp and insightful.

Morgen, who calls himself an “intellectual midget” compared to Bowie, shares that he suffered a near-fatal heart attack in January 2017 at the age of 48, just as he began work on the film.

That summer, “I started listening to Bowie and realized he was basically providing a roadmap as to how to lead a balanced and fulfilling life,” Morgen says. “For a time, I was learning how to live again. It was a bit of a resurrection.”

The gift of Bowie’s inspiration prodded Morgen to continue on his odyssey, in which he didn't try to explain Bowie to the masses, but instead allowed his music and art to resonate, however fans choose to embrace it.

“I’ve had an incredible life ,” Bowie says late in the film, reflecting on his accomplishments. “I’d love to do it again.”

A dozen new albums for fall: Taylor Swift, Blackpink, Babyface among the offerings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: David Bowie's 'Moonage Daydream' illuminates the weird brilliance of the glam-rock icon

Gizmodo

Henry Silva, Batman: The Animated Series' Bane, Passes Away at 95

Prolific New York actor Henry Silva passed away earlier in the week. Per the Hollywood Reporter, he passed just a day before he would’ve turned 96 years old. Born in Brooklyn on September 15, 1926, Silva grew up in Harlem, and eventually quit school to take drama classes. In 1955 and 1956, Silva went to Broadway as the character Mother in Michael V. Gatto’s play, A Hatful of Rain. He would later go on to play the character again in the 1957 film adaption, and had an appearance in at least two movies from the rest of the 50s and through the 70s. Other credits from his filmography include 1962's The Manchurian Candidate, Johnny Cool in the 1963 film of the same name, and 1999's Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai.
CELEBRITIES
People

Stars Who Revealed Their Pregnancies on the Red Carpet in 2022

From Blake Lively to Sophie Turner, see which celeb moms and moms-to-be stepped out to debut their baby bumps this year Blake Lively The Gossip Girl star shared some major news the minute she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, September 15– she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting a fourth child! Lively debuted her baby bump in a long-sleeved sequin mini dress.  This is Lively's third time debuting her pregnancy on the red carpet. She arrived at the...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Comedian David A. Arnold Passes Away At 54-Years Old

David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, passed Sept. 7 at just 54 years of age. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm...
CELEBRITIES
