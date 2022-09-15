Man sentenced in OVI crash that hurt passenger

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say hit a bridge, left the scene, and took his passenger to the hospital was sentenced Thursday.

Michael Perry, 31, of Middlefield, was sentenced to five years probation on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

Perry was the driver of a Honda Pilot that crashed into a bridge on Austintown Warren Road, near Salt Springs Road, in Weathersfield Township on July 25, 2021.

Three passengers were in the car, including a 21-year man who was critically injured. Troopers say Perry left the crash and took the passenger to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

At the hospital, the fire department had to be called to remove the mangled door of the SUV to get the passenger out. He was later flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Perry said the passenger was hanging out of the window of the vehicle when the crash happened.

Both of the passenger’s arms were broken, and he suffered a fractured skull and other injuries in the crash, according to the report.

At the hospital, Perry said he was driving from Austintown when the crash happened but wasn’t sure where, the report stated.

Officers and troopers were later able to find the scene of the crash on Austintown Warren Road.

