Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Ben Domenech: ‘We’re More Than Halfway’ There

Growing their brood! Meghan McCain is pregnant with her and husband Ben Domenech’s second child.

“Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter,” the 37-year-old journalist told the Daily Mail on Thursday, September 15. “A baby sister for our daughter Liberty!”

The former cohost of The View hinted that she and her 40-year-old husband are very close to welcoming their little one, adding, “We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The Arizona native, who wed Domenech in November 2017, gushed over being pregnant again, saying, “Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give.”

McCain added: “Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!”

The couple previously welcomed daughter Liberty Sage in September 2020 after McCain suffered a miscarriage one year prior.

“Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support,” she wrote of the pregnancy loss via Instagram in July 2019. “My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone.”

The Emmy nominee confessed: “I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice.”

While expecting Liberty, McCain chose to keep her pregnancy journey out of the spotlight “as much as possible,” which included keeping her baby bump somewhat secret.

“People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy. Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad, [the late John McCain], got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author wrote via Instagram in May 2020. “A bunch of inhumane jacka–es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad’s cancer fight.”

She concluded: “It is a shame. I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on TV five days a week — but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum.”

Since welcoming Liberty, now 23 months, Meghan has begun to share some of her daughter’s milestones with her fans. The little girl made her Instagram debut in January 2021 and has since become a fixture on her mom’s social media accounts.

Just days before announcing her second pregnancy, the broadcaster shared a series of snaps with Liberty while going down a slide painted with the American flag.

“Slides & pizza. Sunday/Funday. ♥️🗽 🍕,” she captioned the Instagram photos on Sunday, September 11.