DOJ: $150K awarded to officer Clarksville denied job to due to having HIV

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A former volunteer reserve officer for the town of Clarksville will be rewarded $150,000 after an agreement was reached to resolve a discrimination lawsuit between the officer and the city.

The United States Department of Justice said the lawsuit alleged that Clarksville’s police department unlawfully revoked a job offer to a qualified police officer after discovering the man had HIV.

The man had been successfully working as a volunteer reserve officer at the town for over a year, the DOJ said, and had been fully qualified for the position. Withdrawing the job offer due to his diagnosis was viewed as discrimination and in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“No individual should be subject to employment discrimination based on their HIV status,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The complainant’s dream job was taken away because of unfounded assumptions that his HIV diagnosis would impact his ability to safely do the job. This settlement reflects the Justice Department’s firm commitment to enforcing the rights of job applicants and employees who experience unlawful discrimination based on disability.”

Under the terms of the agreement, which still must be approved by the court, Clarksville will revise its policies and procedures regarding employment-related medical examinations and will also train relevant personnel on the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Along with paying the complainant $150,000 in damages, the town of Clarksville will also provide an affidavit that clearly states to future employees that his termination by the town was through no fault of his own.

