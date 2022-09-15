ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
COLLEGES
Navy Times

How a Republican rift on Ukraine could complicate future aid packages

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders who hope to take control of Congress after the November elections would face a growing gap between members of their caucus calling for more robust aid to Ukraine and a contingent skeptical of continuing to shell out billions of dollars to Kyiv as the war with Russia continues.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fallon
Navy Times

Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal, US military intel chief says

Russia’s setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin’s initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon’s intelligence chief said Friday. “We’re coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to...
POLITICS
Navy Times

This week in Congress: Two weeks to negotiate a budget extension

With little progress on advancing full year appropriations bills for federal agencies, lawmakers have just two weeks to negotiate a budget extension or risk a partial government shutdown at the start of October. House and Senate leaders have said in recent days they are working on a short-term budget plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

Why it’s so hard to rewrite a country’s constitution

On September 4, 13 million Chileans went to the polls not to elect political leaders and government officials, but to decide through a national referendum whether they would adopt a new proposed constitution. The proposal, written by a 155-member constituent assembly, was championed by recently elected President Gabriel Boric and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Student Loans#Military Recruitment#Recruiting#Defense Department#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Gop#Gi#The Department Of Defense#The White House#Democratic#Republicans
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump complains Mar-a-Lago bedroom carpets ruined by FBI as Biden attends Queen’s funeral

Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy