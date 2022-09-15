Read full article on original website
Biden should withdraw his student-loan forgiveness plan 'immediately,' 22 GOP governors say: 'Your plan rewards the rich and punishes the poor'
A group of GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, said Biden's student-loan forgiveness is making "problems worse for tomorrow's students."
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Navy Times
How a Republican rift on Ukraine could complicate future aid packages
WASHINGTON — Republican leaders who hope to take control of Congress after the November elections would face a growing gap between members of their caucus calling for more robust aid to Ukraine and a contingent skeptical of continuing to shell out billions of dollars to Kyiv as the war with Russia continues.
Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Armenia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia this weekend, which her office said made her the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since its independence in 1991.
Navy Times
Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal, US military intel chief says
Russia’s setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin’s initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon’s intelligence chief said Friday. “We’re coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to...
Navy Times
This week in Congress: Two weeks to negotiate a budget extension
With little progress on advancing full year appropriations bills for federal agencies, lawmakers have just two weeks to negotiate a budget extension or risk a partial government shutdown at the start of October. House and Senate leaders have said in recent days they are working on a short-term budget plan...
Vox
Why it’s so hard to rewrite a country’s constitution
On September 4, 13 million Chileans went to the polls not to elect political leaders and government officials, but to decide through a national referendum whether they would adopt a new proposed constitution. The proposal, written by a 155-member constituent assembly, was championed by recently elected President Gabriel Boric and...
Trump news - live: Trump complains Mar-a-Lago bedroom carpets ruined by FBI as Biden attends Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
Texas vows to continue sending migrants to cities around the country: 'We're going to send them to your neighborhood and we're going to keep those buses coming'
"Texas is saying, 'we're fighting back,' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on "Fox & Friends Weekend," adding that the crisis is an "invasion of our state."
