Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Emmy Winner Quinta Brunson For Stealing Her Emmys Spotlight

Jimmy Kimmel apologized to Quinta Brunson for his failed comedy bit during the 2022 Emmys, that many deemed inappropriate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On last night's episode of Kimmel’s late-night talk show, during the opening monologue, Brunson appeared on the stage. Kimmel reacted to her presence by telling her, “You know, you’re a little bit early for your interview. It’s after the commercial.”

Brunson responded, “I know, but I have a little favor to ask, actually.”

“So, you know how [when] you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long,” she added.

She then stated that she would be using the allotted monologue time to thank those who she was unable to during her acceptance speech, because of Kimmel’s actions on stage.

Later in the show, as the television writer sat beside Kimmel’s desk for her segment, the host relayed his apology to the rising star but not without attempting to downplay the situation.

“I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this: That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny,” remarked the host, “I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage, and then people got upset.”

He continued his apology, “They said that I stole your moment — and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

During the now infamous acceptance speech, Kimmel, alongside Will Arnett, presented the nominees for Best Writing in a Comedy. The odd segment unfolded with Arnett dragging Kimmel across the stage towards the mic by the leg of his pants. Failing to grasp the concept of comedic timing, the bit continued to carry on well after it should have.

Eventually, Brunson was named the winner for her outstanding writing for her hit comedy show’s first season — all the while, Kimmel continued to lay motionless on the ground.

The joyful winner took to the stage and immediately looked confused as to why Kimmel continued his “sketch.”

At one point, the 32-year-old first-time Emmy winner attempted to rouse Kimmel, exclaiming, “Jimmy, wake up! I won,” to which the 54-year-old ignored.

Understandably, his actions drew backlash online as viewers noted how unprofessional the performance was and pointed out that the Hollywood veteran disregarded the significance of Brunson’s win, as she is only the second Black comedic writer to win the award.

Gracious as ever, the young writer commented that she did not think much of the stunt during a press briefing following her win.

Clutching her prize, Brunson addressed press questions, jokingly stating, “Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know what happens.”