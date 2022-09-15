Read full article on original website
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon.
WYTV.com
Two sent to hospital, road reopened, one arrested in collision on Midlothian
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two vehicle crash has taken over part of Midlothian Blvd., sent two people to the hospital and led to one arrest Monday morning. Near its intersection with Shirley Road, Midlothian Blvd. has officially reopened as of 6:45 a.m. Multiple lanes were closed earlier Monday morning for the collision.
Car hit head-on twice in one crash, driver killed
A Toyota Camry was involved in two head-on collisions during the same accident, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WFMJ.com
Murder investigated in Youngstown's entertainment district
The heart of downtown Youngstown turns from the city's entertainment district into a scene of tragedy overnight. Gunfire rang out along West Federal Street leaving one man dead. So far police aren't saying much about him, a suspect, or what led to the shooting. 21 News is pressing for answers...
Suspect charged in Boardman Saturday shooting
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning.
WYTV.com
Semi flips over in Lowellville
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a semi-truck was not injured after the truck flipped over in Lowellville on Friday afternoon. It happened Friday afternoon on S. Hubbard Road near Youngstown Lowellville Road. Investigators at the scene said the driver told them that his brakes stopped working as...
One dies in Valley View motorcycle crash
Canal Road is closed after a fatal motorcycle accident late Friday morning.
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
WYTV.com
Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Boardman man who filmed himself Saturday with a stolen body camera has been cited on a theft charge. Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited Thursday after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
Dirt bike rider caught in Cleveland crackdown sent to prison
The FOX 8 I-Team watched this week as a county judge sent a dirt bike rider to prison after he got caught in a big crackdown on dirt bikes and ATVs taking over Cleveland streets.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
Multiple dead in Mercer County farmhouse fire
Friday evening, investigators dug through the remnants of the farmhouse on District Road near Redfoot Road in Delaware Township, north of Mercer.
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
Body cam shows OVI arrest of Youngstown officer
We're learning more about the traffic stop last Friday night that landed a Youngstown police officer in some trouble.
WFMJ.com
Multiple agencies investigating deadly Mercer Co. fire
Several fire and law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County coroner's office and the PA State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a deadly fire in Mercer County. The first calls came in just after midnight Friday from someone driving by the home near the intersection of District...
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
wtuz.com
Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident
Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
Citizens help officer struggling with suspect
A Willoughby police officer sustained minor injuries while struggling with a 64-year-old man after a traffic stop. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, is charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as traffic violations for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.
Body camera footage shows search for teens who broke into Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio — There are new developments in the case of the teenagers who evaded police and hid at the headquarters of Lubrizol in Wickliffe earlier this week. The Euclid Police Department has released videos of the search that involved three law enforcement agencies, a drone and a K9 unit.
