Middlefield, OH

WYTV.com

Two sent to hospital, road reopened, one arrested in collision on Midlothian

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two vehicle crash has taken over part of Midlothian Blvd., sent two people to the hospital and led to one arrest Monday morning. Near its intersection with Shirley Road, Midlothian Blvd. has officially reopened as of 6:45 a.m. Multiple lanes were closed earlier Monday morning for the collision.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Murder investigated in Youngstown's entertainment district

The heart of downtown Youngstown turns from the city's entertainment district into a scene of tragedy overnight. Gunfire rang out along West Federal Street leaving one man dead. So far police aren't saying much about him, a suspect, or what led to the shooting. 21 News is pressing for answers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Middlefield, OH
Middlefield, OH
WYTV.com

Semi flips over in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a semi-truck was not injured after the truck flipped over in Lowellville on Friday afternoon. It happened Friday afternoon on S. Hubbard Road near Youngstown Lowellville Road. Investigators at the scene said the driver told them that his brakes stopped working as...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
#Ovi#St Elizabeth Hospital
Cleveland.com

Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
AVON LAKE, OH
WYTV.com

Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Boardman man who filmed himself Saturday with a stolen body camera has been cited on a theft charge. Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited Thursday after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WFMJ.com

Multiple agencies investigating deadly Mercer Co. fire

Several fire and law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County coroner's office and the PA State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a deadly fire in Mercer County. The first calls came in just after midnight Friday from someone driving by the home near the intersection of District...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wtuz.com

Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident

Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Citizens help officer struggling with suspect

A Willoughby police officer sustained minor injuries while struggling with a 64-year-old man after a traffic stop. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, is charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as traffic violations for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.
WILLOUGHBY, OH

