Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
usf.edu
As electricity costs surge, more Hillsborough residents are struggling to keep their lights on
The cost of electricity increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, marking the largest year-over-year price jump since 1981, according to the Consumer Price Index released on Tuesday. Electric companies in Florida this month asked to increase customers' monthly electric bills in 2023 to offset the cost of natural...
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
St. Pete man killed by pickup while crossing US-19, FHP says
A St. Petersburg man died Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck on US-19, troopers said.
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
Bicyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Pinellas County
The police said that interviews claimed the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west between Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive around 9:15 a.m.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
New affordable housing complex opening in Tampa for 20 families
Twenty families got a glimpse of what will soon be their new homes on Thursday.
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working on
$20,000 raised at Hillsborough County Sheriff’s annual run benefiting two local organizations
The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office’s Ultimate Run raised $20,000 split between two organizations helping local underprivileged children.
FHP: Tanker truck overturns after driver loses control in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A tanker truck overturned Sunday after the driver lost control of the vehicle on US 41 at Madison Avenue in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency reports the truck was going southbound on US 41 and "failed to negotiate a left turn...
thatssotampa.com
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
Puerto Ricans in Tampa anxiously watching Fiona
Though it may be more 1,000 miles away, Floridians are keeping a wary eye on Fiona, especially Puerto Ricans with family on the island.
WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car...
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
U-Haul says human error to blame for couple’s missing truck in Tampa Bay move
U-Haul has issued a statement after a Tampa Bay couple's truck went missing with all their belongings inside, taking responsibility as a company for a "clerical mistake."
