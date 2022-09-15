ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22

-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
WWE
411mania.com

Teddy Long On A Possible Authority Role In AEW, Says They ‘Rehash Everything’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Teddy Long spoke about the possibility of becoming an authority figure for AEW and if it would work there. He said: “Well, if that’s what they wanted to do. They rehash everything, you know what I mean? Make it a little bit different. Don’t call it the GM, maybe give it another name like commissioner. They never used that a lot. It worked in WWE, and if it hadn’t of worked, then Vince [McMahon] wouldn’t have never done it. I stayed in that spot for nine years and he didn’t put me there to stay in there just because he liked me.”
WWE
411mania.com

First Matches Set For UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping in October

UWN Championship Wrestling’s next TV taping is in October, and the first matches are set. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for the taping, which takes place on October 18th at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California:. * UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Carlito Colon. * UWN...
IRVINE, CA
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
WWE
411mania.com

Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event

In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown

The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
WWE
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Women’s Wrestling Army Scheduled Tapings

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Maria Kanellis announced that Women’s Wrestling Army will conduct television tapings in Chicago on November 4 & 5, covering ten episodes of TV (per Fightful). “We have some incredible news. WWA started in May and we have done a couple of tapings. We haven’t announced our next taping yet, but I thought this would be the perfect time to announce we are taping in Chicago at the Berwyn Eagles Club on November 4 and 5,” Kanellis stated. “We’re going to be taping actually 10 episodes of TV. It’s so jam-packed but also so good because everybody gets to come in. We have a ton of women who are going to be on the shows, somewhere between 25 and 30. At the same time, we keep our tapings very tight, about three hours. It’s three hours, hard-hitting awesome wrestling. Ten episodes over two days, five episodes each day.”
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE

Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.17.22: TMDK Beats CHAOS in Main Event

– NJPW held its latest Burning Spirit Tour event earlier today at the Kagoshima Ichikikushikino City Gymnasium in Kagoshima, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,696 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s official website:. * Ryohei Oiwa beat Kosei Fujita at 7:02. * House Of...
WWE
