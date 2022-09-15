Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin
Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
411mania.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
411mania.com
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22
-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
411mania.com
Teddy Long On A Possible Authority Role In AEW, Says They ‘Rehash Everything’
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Teddy Long spoke about the possibility of becoming an authority figure for AEW and if it would work there. He said: “Well, if that’s what they wanted to do. They rehash everything, you know what I mean? Make it a little bit different. Don’t call it the GM, maybe give it another name like commissioner. They never used that a lot. It worked in WWE, and if it hadn’t of worked, then Vince [McMahon] wouldn’t have never done it. I stayed in that spot for nine years and he didn’t put me there to stay in there just because he liked me.”
411mania.com
First Matches Set For UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping in October
UWN Championship Wrestling’s next TV taping is in October, and the first matches are set. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for the taping, which takes place on October 18th at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California:. * UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Carlito Colon. * UWN...
411mania.com
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
A WWE Tag Team Championship match is among the bouts set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced the following matches and segment for next week’s show, which airs from Salt Lake City live on FOX:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Ridge...
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper
In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
411mania.com
TK Cooper On Sunshine Machine’s PROGRESS Tag Team Title Reign, Possible Singles Run
TK Cooper is one of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions as part of Sunshine Machine, and he recently discussed their title reign and more. Cooper spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On bring PROGRESS Tag Team Champions: “It’s great. It’s...
411mania.com
Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event
In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
411mania.com
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown
The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Women’s Wrestling Army Scheduled Tapings
Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Maria Kanellis announced that Women’s Wrestling Army will conduct television tapings in Chicago on November 4 & 5, covering ten episodes of TV (per Fightful). “We have some incredible news. WWA started in May and we have done a couple of tapings. We haven’t announced our next taping yet, but I thought this would be the perfect time to announce we are taping in Chicago at the Berwyn Eagles Club on November 4 and 5,” Kanellis stated. “We’re going to be taping actually 10 episodes of TV. It’s so jam-packed but also so good because everybody gets to come in. We have a ton of women who are going to be on the shows, somewhere between 25 and 30. At the same time, we keep our tapings very tight, about three hours. It’s three hours, hard-hitting awesome wrestling. Ten episodes over two days, five episodes each day.”
411mania.com
Various News: Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s MLW Super Series, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, Updated Lineup for UWN Weekend TV
– MLW Super Series 2022 is set for tomorrow (Sept. 18) at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro. * MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun...
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
411mania.com
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.17.22: TMDK Beats CHAOS in Main Event
– NJPW held its latest Burning Spirit Tour event earlier today at the Kagoshima Ichikikushikino City Gymnasium in Kagoshima, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,696 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s official website:. * Ryohei Oiwa beat Kosei Fujita at 7:02. * House Of...
411mania.com
Impact News: Good Brothers Have Last Match In Impact, Mike Bailey Retains X-Division Title, Violent By Design Expands
– Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured the Good Brothers’ last match in the promotion for now. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows faced The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of last night’s show, with the latter team coming out ahead. After the match, the two teams embraced and celebrated together:
411mania.com
New Era Wrestling Proving Grounds Results 9.17.22: Tag Team Titles Defended In Main Event
New Era Wrestling held their latest event Proving Grounds on Saturday night with Battlebeasts defending the Tag Team Titles in the main event. You can check out the full results from the Shelbyville, Indiana show below, per Cagematch.net:. * NEW High Stakes Championship Match: Justin Myers def. Damian Cole. *...
411mania.com
WCPW The Champion!! Complete Results 09.10.2022: WCPW Championship Match & More
Windy City Pro Wrestling held The Champion!! event in Sycamore, IL on September 10. You can find the complete results (via WCPW) and see some highlights below. *1st Round 4-Man WCPW Championship Tournament Match: “The Miami Marvel” Damian Fenrir def. “Big Trouble” Ben Bishop. *1st Round...
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.17.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.17.2022 Review. Peter Avalon pinned Adrian Quest in 8:52 (**¼) JR Kratos & Tom Lawlor pinned Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz in 9:54 (***) Jay White, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo & Chase Owens pinned Taylor Rust, KUSHIDA, Rocky Romero & Trent...
