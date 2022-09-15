Read full article on original website
Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief, battalion chief fired
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell. The reasons for their termination were not disclosed. We’re told Assistant Fire...
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
