ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief, battalion chief fired

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell. The reasons for their termination were not disclosed. We’re told Assistant Fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon

The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
MENDON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
WOOD TV8

Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battalion#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy