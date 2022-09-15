60 Cobb Schools seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The prestigious list includes 60 students from the Cobb County School District.

The Cobb Schools semifinalists represent Allatoona High School, Campbell High School, Harrison High School, Hillgrove High School, Kennesaw Mountain High School, Lassiter High School, Pope High School, Sprayberry High School, Walton High School and Wheeler High School.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.

About 95% of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing this year, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The Cobb County School District National Merit Semifinalists are:

Jason T. Petito of Allatoona High School.Kayla L. Blosser and Catherine C. Papa, both of Campbell High School.Matthew Amante, Carlton Anderson, Katherine Calhoun, Karan Jaitly, Jack Lakis and Austin Smith, all of Harrison High School.Elise M. Barron, Tyler M. Clement and Ella J. Jacobs, all of Hillgrove High School.David K. Chan, Kenneth K. Doan, Anahita G. Kanga and Lucas D. Kim, all of Kennesaw Mountain High School.Kate Burke, Matthew Cargill, Erin Cooney, Steven Murley and Kathryn Rozboril, all of Lassiter High School.Shaunak R. Karnik, Amy E. Kokan, Yujin Lim and Sara B. Strobeck, all of Pope High School.Thomas A. George of Sprayberry High School.Amala Arun, Samiha Bala, Peter Fink, Grace Hoyte, Faith Huang, Brian Kuan, David Liu, Ethan Liu, Jameel Maayah, Abhai Padiyar, Owen Pumpian, Ashley Rice, Caleb Rieck, Rohan Singh, Tianyu Xu, Tianye Xu, Alexander Xue and Chaitanya Yetukuri, all of Walton High School.Madison P. Bohm, Charles M. Brubaker, Ethan N. Chen, Jack H. Fleishman, Grace E. Gentner, Maia G. Gillen, Misha S. Gupta, Rithu A. Hegde, Tanvi S. Kamat, Pooja T. Kanyadan, Kabir A. Maindarkar, Adetoun S. Oderinde, Simran N. Patel, Lakshmi A. Valliyappan, Hanif A. Zaman and Angie Zhu, all of Wheeler High School.