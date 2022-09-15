ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Ready, Set, Explore! with the Hamilton Health Center

Join WITF for Ready, Set, Explore! with the Hamilton Health Center (110 South 17th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104) on Saturday, October 29 from 10am – 1pm!. Families can meet and take a picture with Molly from Molly of Denali. This is Molly’s first visit to Harrisburg! Plus, you can enjoy free activities, crafts, food from Mad Dash Artisan Grilled Cheese and drinks from Reign and Taj’s Lemonade.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Harrisburg, PA
Government
City
Library, PA
City
Home, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
YORK, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Borough of Chambersburg Housing Rehabilitation Program, Restarted

The Borough is pleased to announce that Town Council has established a partnership with Luminest Community Development to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. Together, Council and Luminest Community Development secured a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program. The Borough operated an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program from 1992 through 2015 that rehabilitated more than 150 houses.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Riverfront#Art#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Mccormick Library#Camp Hill
PennLive.com

How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’

Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

Free eye exams for Harrisburg residents in need of assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), VSP Vision Eyes of Hope, and The Salvation Army provided eye care to the Harrisburg community Friday. Residents who make family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines and have no coverage for routine vision care were able to schedule an appointment.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
susquehannastyle.com

5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma

Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Ceasefire Block Party kicks off in York

YORK, Pa. — A part of West Street in the city is closed Sunday night for the second annual Ceasefire Block Party. The event kicked off at 8 a.m. Sunday, calling for an end to violence in and around the city of York. “We just want to let the...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests

With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
MILLERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy