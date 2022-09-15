Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further. The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday. The...
Ready, Set, Explore! with the Hamilton Health Center
Join WITF for Ready, Set, Explore! with the Hamilton Health Center (110 South 17th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104) on Saturday, October 29 from 10am – 1pm!. Families can meet and take a picture with Molly from Molly of Denali. This is Molly’s first visit to Harrisburg! Plus, you can enjoy free activities, crafts, food from Mad Dash Artisan Grilled Cheese and drinks from Reign and Taj’s Lemonade.
travelawaits.com
My 17 Favorite Experiences At Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival
Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival is a yearly event held during the first two weekends in October. There are so many fun things to do and see at this festival, from the delicious food to the amazing crafts and vendors. Last year, a relative invited me to attend the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
Hispanic heritage celebrated at Latin American Festival in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — From musical performances to food, Hispanic cultures were on full display at this year’s Latin American Festival in Lancaster County, held on Sept. 17. "It's embracing the Latino culture that is so present here in Lancaster and it's so great after so many years of COVID to see so many people gathered for this festival," Nikole Ortiz said.
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
Borough of Chambersburg Housing Rehabilitation Program, Restarted
The Borough is pleased to announce that Town Council has established a partnership with Luminest Community Development to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. Together, Council and Luminest Community Development secured a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program. The Borough operated an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program from 1992 through 2015 that rehabilitated more than 150 houses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’
Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
local21news.com
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
FOX43.com
Free eye exams for Harrisburg residents in need of assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), VSP Vision Eyes of Hope, and The Salvation Army provided eye care to the Harrisburg community Friday. Residents who make family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines and have no coverage for routine vision care were able to schedule an appointment.
theburgnews.com
Pet owners will “Bark for a Park” at rally for dog park in Harrisburg
Harrisburg’s furry residents will soon take to the state Capitol steps to howl for a cause. Neighborhood group Friends of Midtown has organized “Bark for a Park,” a rally requesting a neighborhood dog park in the city. “I have a dog. A lot of people I know...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
susquehannastyle.com
5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma
Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
abc27.com
Barn owls released after being rehabilitated in Dauphin County
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a successful effort to save a threatened animal in Pennsylvania. Two barn owls were returned to upper Dauphin County and released back to a farm in Elizabethville. A fire destroyed a barn back in May and two baby barn owls survived, but their...
FOX43.com
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
WGAL
Ceasefire Block Party kicks off in York
YORK, Pa. — A part of West Street in the city is closed Sunday night for the second annual Ceasefire Block Party. The event kicked off at 8 a.m. Sunday, calling for an end to violence in and around the city of York. “We just want to let the...
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0