Phys.org
A fossil baby helped scientists explain how mammals thrived after the dinosaur extinction
Sixty-two million years ago, a mother gave birth to a baby. Overcoming the shock of birth in a matter of minutes, the baby began to explore the world around it. The baby started to suckle from its mother, a natural instinct shared by all animals of its kind, the mammals.
Phys.org
Differential impacts of adult trees on offspring and non-offspring recruits in a subtropical forest
An important mechanism promoting species coexistence is conspecific negative density dependence (CNDD), which inhibits conspecific neighbors by accumulating host-specific enemies near adult trees and thus promoting species coexistence by freeing up space for heterospecific species. Natural enemies may be genotype-specific. Whether within-species genetic relatedness between seedlings and adult neighbors regulates...
Phys.org
Techniques learned from Earth climate science aid in the search for potentially habitable exoplanets
An international team, including astrophysicists from the University of Exeter, is taking lessons and techniques learned from Earth climate science to pave the way to robustly model atmospheres of planets orbiting distant stars, aiding in the search for potentially habitable exoplanets. Crucially, the team believes that this research can also...
WATCH: These Otters Having a Blast on a Water Slide Are Too Much for the Internet to Handle
Need to forget your worries in between football games this weekend? We suggest watching some otters enjoying a water slide. Remember when you were young, playing at a water park on a warm summer day? All that was on your mind was getting down the slide and pondering the flavor of your next snow cone. These otters playing on the slide likely only have one thing in mind — endless fun. You slide, then climb back up and slide some more.
Phys.org
Surprise hydrological shifts imperil water resources
From 1997 to 2010, southeastern Australia experienced its worst drought on record. The "Millennium" drought severely strained municipal and agricultural water supplies—and despite a return to near-predrought rainfall levels, some of the region's watersheds have not yet recovered. The extended dry spell delivered two surprises: streamflows that were surprisingly low during the drought, even considering the low rainfall, and a lack of post-drought recovery in streamflows back to predrought norms.
LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists
Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
Meet the mystery diamond from outer space
Scientists have talked about the possibility of a mineral stronger than the diamond we know and love. Now, this hardy rock may have been found on Earth's surface, and new research suggests it came from a dwarf planet that existed billions of years ago.
Phys.org
Refreezing Earth's poles feasible and cheap, new study finds
The poles are warming several times faster than the global average, causing record smashing heatwaves that were reported earlier this year in both the Arctic and Antarctic. Melting ice and collapsing glaciers at high latitudes would accelerate sea level rise around the planet. Fortunately, refreezing the poles by reducing incoming sunlight would be both feasible and remarkably cheap, according to new research published today in Environmental Research Communications.
Phys.org
Feeling out of equilibrium in a dual geometric world: A novel theory for nonlinear dissipative phenomena
Losing energy is rarely a good thing, but now, researchers in Japan have shown how to extend the applicability of thermodynamics to systems that are not in equilibrium. By encoding the energy dissipation relationships in a geometric way, they were able to cast the physical constraints in a generalized geometric space. This work may significantly improve our understanding of chemical reaction networks, including those that underlie the metabolism and growth of living organisms.
Phys.org
Does exercise drive development? In the sea anemone, the way you move matters
As humans, we know that an active lifestyle gives us some control over our form. When we hit the pavement, track our steps, and head to the gym, we can maintain muscle development and reduce body fat. Our physical activity helps shape our physical figure. But what if we sustained similar aerobics in our earlier forms? Is it possible that our embryos also exercised?
Phys.org
The number of ancient Martian lakes might have been dramatically underestimated by scientists
Lakes are bodies of water fed by rainfall, snowmelt, rivers and groundwater, through which, Earth is teeming with life. Lakes also contain critical geologic records of past climates. Though Mars is a frozen desert today, scientists have shown that Mars contains evidence of ancient lakes that existed billions of years ago, which could contain evidence for ancient life and climate conditions on the red planet. Through a meta-analysis of years of satellite data that shows evidence for lakes on Mars, Dr. Joseph MICHALSKI, a geologist in the Department of Earth Sciences, The University of Hong Kong (HKU) proposed that scientists might have dramatically underestimated the number of ancient Martian lakes that once existed.
Phys.org
Microbially induced carbonate precipitation can improve coarse-grained, salty soil
Microbially induced carbonate precipitation (MICP) is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology to improve saline soil. It aims to use urease generated by bacteria to catalyze urea hydrolysis and produce carbonate, which combines with calcium ion in the cementation solution to form calcium carbonate precipitates and calcite crystal. However, the...
Some of these animals haven't been seen in the wild in decades. Now there are photos
Marc Schlossman's new book, "Extinction: Our Fragile Relationship With Life on Earth," reveals animals endangered or extinct due to human threats. The photographer captured images of specimens from the collection of Chicago's Field Museum.
Phys.org
Researchers find neuronal pathway in rats that drives social grooming
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Hungary, working with two colleagues from Spain and one each from the U.S. and Germany, has discovered the neuronal pathway in the rat brain that is responsible for social grooming. In their paper published in the journal Current Biology, the group describes using injections and whole cell patch recording techniques to capture brain activity in test rats engaging in social grooming.
Phys.org
Tunisian 'hanging garden' farms cling on despite drought
High in the hills of northwestern Tunisia, farmers are tending thousands of fig trees with a unique system of terracing they hope will protect them from ever-harsher droughts. But the "hanging gardens" of Djebba El Olia have been put to the test this year as the North African country sweltered through its hottest July since the 1950s.
Phys.org
'Crowns of the forest': Indonesian helps orchids bloom again
Orchids in hand and a bamboo ladder on his shoulder, farmer Musimin scans the forest at the foot of Indonesia's most active volcano to point out clusters of the indigenous flowers he has been salvaging for years. The 56-year-old, who goes by one name like many Indonesians, is a self-taught...
Phys.org
Global energy spectrum of the general oceanic circulation
For the first time, University of Rochester researchers have quantified the energy of ocean currents larger than 1,000 kilometers. In the process, they and their collaborators have discovered that the most energetic is the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, some 9,000 kilometers in diameter. The team, led by Hussein Aluie, associate professor...
Phys.org
Phase transitions in olivine may be the cause of deep seismic faulting
Earthquakes which occur at depths of several hundred kilometers in the mantle are called "deep-focus earthquakes". Such earthquakes occasionally result in serious disasters such as the 1994 Bolivian earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 638 km with a magnitude of 8.3. The cause of deep-focus earthquakes, however, has been...
Phys.org
Simulations show increased jet stream waviness due to asymmetric rise in global temperatures
A quartet of researchers, two with the Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics and two with Pukyong National University, has created a group of simulations of changes to the jet stream under global warming. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes using math theory to describe wind motion under given circumstances to create their simulations.
Phys.org
Shy male albatrosses prefer divorce to confrontation: study
Most albatrosses mate for life but shy males who avoid confrontation are more likely to get dumped, researchers said Wednesday, adding it was the first time personality had been shown to predict divorce in a wild animal. Wandering albatrosses, which traverse the Southern Hemisphere and have the largest wingspan of...
