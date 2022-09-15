Read full article on original website
Showing off the color-blocking trend in ESSENCE’s Get the Look, powered by Target, Iesha Gilchrist goes step by step to help you create the perfect outfit using your favorite colors. And she looks fabulous in a hot pink and orange combo paired with fabulously tasseled green heels. Plus, don’t miss her style hack for this look; it’s a must-see!
A Roundup Of Emerging Designers’ NYFW SS23 Presentations
Presentations, showrooms, and activations —discover the designers that hosted presentations off the runway. Runway shows are one of the most exciting aspects of New York Fashion Week. Months of planning and perfecting until the final second goes into the moment the first model walks out to the runway for a show that lasts no longer than 10 minutes. Although runway shows can be thrilling and a highly efficient way to get eyes on the designer and their work, it’s not the only way designers can show during NYFW. For emerging and independent designers, curating a showroom or hosting a creative presentation with an intimate cocktail hour is a common alternative to present. While runway shows can be exclusive and finished in a blink, showrooms are a great way for attendees to learn more about the designer and the collection in depth.
WATCH: The Queen Of Dancehall Takes On NYFW
ESSENCE follows Spice as she attends the LaQuan Smith fashion show and performs at the after party. It’s no secret that New York Fashion Week is one of the main events that attracts creative people from all over the world—including celebrities. This season, the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, traveled from Jamaica to NYC to be a special guest in attendance for a number of fashion shows. As she got ready for the LaQuan Smith show, ESSENCE tagged along for the journey that included a car ride bumping to her latest album, Emancipated, and seeing the Jamaican artist in her element as she performed at the star-studded after-party.
