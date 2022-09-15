ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner crashed her first major photo shoot and upstaged her by showing up in 'head to toe' vintage Chanel

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
  • Kim Kardashian said that her mother upstaged her at her first major fashion shoot in 2013.
  • Kardashian heard that Karl Lagerfeld, who did the shoot, gifted people bags after their first shoot.
  • Lagerfeld, however, gave the bag to Jenner instead of Kardashian, she said.

Insider

Insider

