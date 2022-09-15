ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Olyphant's HBO Max Gig, Flatbush Misdemeanors Axed and More

By Vlada Gelman
 3 days ago
Justified vet Timothy Olyphant is coming Full Circle , joining Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max limited series from executive producer/director Steven Soderbergh ( The Girlfriend Experience ), our sister site Variety reports.

The six-episode Full Circle “follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Details about Olyphant’s character are not currently available.

Olyphant reprises his critically acclaimed role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the upcoming limited series Justified: City Primeval . His other TV credits include The Book of Boba Fett, Fargo, Santa Clarita Diet and Damages .

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Showtime has cancelled the comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hulu has picked up Back in the Groove , a reality dating series hosted by Taye Diggs, Variety reports. The show follows “three single women in their 40s who feel stuck in the grind of their everyday lives. They check out of their comfort zones and into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort in the Dominican Republic, where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and find love with men half their age.”

* The 2022 American Music Awards will air live Sunday, November 20 at 8pm ET (and on tape-delay PT) on ABC.

* Avenue 5 Season 2 will premiere Monday, Oct. 10 at 10/9c on HBO — nearly 31 months after the Hugh Laurie-led sci-fi comedy aired its Season 1 finale. Watch a trailer:

* OWN’s romantic anthology drama Cherish the Day will return for Season 2, starring Joy Bryant ( Parenthood ) and Henry Simmons ( Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ), on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c, following Queen Sugar . Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

Positive vibes
3d ago

love love love him,great actor,Justified was one of the best series, Deadwood too,❤️

Reply
4
#Hbo Max#Flatbush#Misdemeanors#Hbo#Variety#Santa Clarita Diet#Showtime#Hulu#The Groove Hotel#American#Abc
