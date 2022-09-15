Police identify Sand Springs students killed, injured in crash

Three teens are dead after a rollover crash in Sand Springs on Thursday.

Around 12:25 p.m., police got a call that a car carrying five people rolled over near Park Road and Colony Circle. Investigators say the driver veered off the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

First responders found three teenage girls and two teenage boys in the crash. Three of them died officials say all three teens killed were in the backseat of the car. Two other teens were hospitalized and later released.

Police have now identified all 5 students in the car. Sirrah Mathews and Logan Childers as the two students sent to the hospital. They confirm Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver are the three students who passed.

2 News Oklahoma Sand Springs police investigating after a single car carrying multiple people had rolled over near Park Road and Colony Drive. Sept. 15, 2022.

Police say the crash appeared to happen during their lunchtime.

Sand Springs Public Schools released a statement following the crash:

September 15, 2022



Dear Sandites,



Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday, September 15. Two CPHS students who were also involved in the accident are currently hospitalized.



Words cannot express the profound grief and heartbreak felt in our district. Our deepest sympathies go to the families and loved ones of those involved.



Additional counseling services are available at CPHS and throughout the district to support our students in this difficult time.



Thank you to those in the Sand Springs community and surrounding areas who have offered their support and comfort. We will continue to keep these students and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.

Investigators say speed looked to be a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating the cause at this time.

Students huddled on the football field hours after to pay their respects to students involved in the crash. A memorial is also set up near the crash site.

Anonymous viewer Charles Page High School students gathered and kneeled on the football field on Sept. 16 to pay their respects to the three students who lost their lives, and another two who were injured, from a rollover crash in Sand Springs.

