ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Police identify Sand Springs students killed, injured in crash

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GC8M_0hwzH95S00

Three teens are dead after a rollover crash in Sand Springs on Thursday.

Around 12:25 p.m., police got a call that a car carrying five people rolled over near Park Road and Colony Circle. Investigators say the driver veered off the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

First responders found three teenage girls and two teenage boys in the crash. Three of them died officials say all three teens killed were in the backseat of the car. Two other teens were hospitalized and later released.

Police have now identified all 5 students in the car. Sirrah Mathews and Logan Childers as the two students sent to the hospital. They confirm Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver are the three students who passed.

2 News Oklahoma
Sand Springs police investigating after a single car carrying multiple people had rolled over near Park Road and Colony Drive. Sept. 15, 2022.

Police say the crash appeared to happen during their lunchtime.

Sand Springs Public Schools released a statement following the crash:

September 15, 2022

Dear Sandites,

Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday, September 15. Two CPHS students who were also involved in the accident are currently hospitalized.

Words cannot express the profound grief and heartbreak felt in our district. Our deepest sympathies go to the families and loved ones of those involved.

Additional counseling services are available at CPHS and throughout the district to support our students in this difficult time.

Thank you to those in the Sand Springs community and surrounding areas who have offered their support and comfort. We will continue to keep these students and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.

Investigators say speed looked to be a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating the cause at this time.

Students huddled on the football field hours after to pay their respects to students involved in the crash. A memorial is also set up near the crash site.

Anonymous viewer
Charles Page High School students gathered and kneeled on the football field on Sept. 16 to pay their respects to the three students who lost their lives, and another two who were injured, from a rollover crash in Sand Springs.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beggs, OK
City
Sand Springs, OK
Sand Springs, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charles Page High School
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

18-year-old man killed in Sapulpa car accident

SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said an 18-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Sapulpa Monday morning. OHP said the white truck he was driving went of the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest on the south side of State Highway 33 in between State Highway 48 and Interstate 44.
SAPULPA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police in Stand-off at Lee Lake

Bartlesville Police descalated a standoff situation at Lee Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Around noon on Tuesday, Bartlesville PD responded to a call from a third party stating that they were approached by a homeless woman on the Disc Golf course near Lee Lake. Our own Chase McNutt was able to speak to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles about what exactly happened.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman in an apartment near 71st and Yale. Police said they could hear a woman screaming when they got to the apartment complex on Monday. Experts said strangulation can lead to even more violence, and said a person willing to strangle...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy