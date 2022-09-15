SNL Adds 4 New Featured Players Ahead of Season 48 Premiere

Saturday Night Live has announced the addition of four new cast members ahead of Season 48.

Comedians Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will join NBC’s late-night sketch series as featured players beginning with its Oct. 1 premiere, TVLine has learned. The foursome will help fill the void left by seven cast departures .

As TVLine reported earlier this month, SNL vets Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as rookie featured player Aristotle Athari, have left Studio 8H . Their exits follow the previously announced departures of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney.

Hernandez (he/him), a writer and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent, was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

Kearney (they/them) was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019, and this summer guest-starred on Amazon’s A League of Their Own .

Longfellow (he/him) was featured as part of Netflix’s “Introducing…” showcase during 2022’s Netflix Is a Joke Comedy Festival ( watch here ), and was a competitor on the 2019 NBC reality series Bring the Funny . He was also selected as one of TBS’ “Comics to Watch” for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

Walker (he/him), who has written for Netflix’s Big Mouth and Freeform’s Everything’s Trash , was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017.

Hernandez, Kearney, Longfellow and Walker join an ensemble that continues to include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost,Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang; returning featured players Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman; and, presumably, Please Don’t Destroy trio Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.