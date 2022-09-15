ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sula, MT

Trail Ridge Fire holding at 17,000 acres

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RD6um_0hwzFlqd00

Little change is being reported at the Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula.

The blaze has burned 17,070 with containment growing to 30%, according to the Thursday update.

The fire is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

MTN News

Fire managers report that recent rainfall has helped to slow the spread of the blaze with little growth seen over the last couple of days.

The fire remains near Mink Creek Saddle and Shultz Saddle Road on the northern flank and north of Hogan Cabin on the southern side.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest .

Comments / 0

Related
KPAX

Litle change seen at Trail Ridge Fire

The lightning-sparked Trail Ridge Fire is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.
SULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Containment#Mink
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy