Trail Ridge Fire holding at 17,000 acres

Little change is being reported at the Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula.

The blaze has burned 17,070 with containment growing to 30%, according to the Thursday update.

The fire is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

MTN News

Fire managers report that recent rainfall has helped to slow the spread of the blaze with little growth seen over the last couple of days.

The fire remains near Mink Creek Saddle and Shultz Saddle Road on the northern flank and north of Hogan Cabin on the southern side.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest .