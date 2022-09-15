Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Evacuate Buena Park Farmers Market After Body Found in Car
Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man reportedly committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall at Stanton and LaPalma...
Man killed by LAPD officers while wielding airsoft gun identified by coroner
A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home […]
foxla.com
Man shot dead, another wounded at Lancaster bar
A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics...
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
Police raid home in Simi Valley, recover 3D printed machine guns, meth
A Simi Valley man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and distributing machine guns and gun parts made with 3D printers inside his home. On Sept. 9, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Andrew Duran, 35, in the 1500 Block of Rory Lane. Inside, detectives located “multiple 3D printed firearms, firearm components […]
Police search for thieves seen stealing $10k from business owner in downtown L.A.
A small business owner hopes police find three men suspected of stealing cash from inside her vehicle as she cleaned up after a day of work.
Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets
Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
Hazmat crews called to Buena Park after man’s body found in car
An apparent suicide at a mall parking lot in Buena Park resulted in hazmat crews responding to the scene after a note warned of poisonous material inside the man’s car. Around 9:45 a.m., the Buena Park Police Department responded to Buena Park Mall on La Palma Drive for a report of an unconscious man inside […]
1 killed, 1 critical following shooting at Lancaster bar
A man was killed and another is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times at a bar in Lancaster early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the business on the 42500 block of 10th Street West in Lancaster around 1:45 a.m. Deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Antelope Valley Press
Deputies crack down on street racing
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies impounded eight vehicles and issued numerous citations in an operation targeting illegal street racing and related activities. On Tuesday, the joint operation included deputies from the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations and officers from the California Highway Patrol. It targeted...
Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the rear of a vehicle on the 10 Freeway Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 11:26… Read more "Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision"
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in crash near Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Palmdale area was identified Saturday. Zachary Jackson, 30, was identified as the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Jackson’s city of residence was not known. The...
Antelope Valley Press
City, county agree on animal control service
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control will continue to provide animal control services for the city under an approximately $1.26 million renewal agreement. Lancaster’s current annual city-county municipal services agreement started, in July 2019. The agreement expires, on June 30, 2024.
pasadenanow.com
Victim Struck Multiple Times By Gunfire in Saturday Morning Shooting
An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about 1:23 a.m. Saturday morning, police said, and described the injuries as “life-threatening.”. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said a patrol officer was parked at the Community Center writing a report on an...
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics...
2urbangirls.com
Another man stabbed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
