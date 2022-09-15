Read full article on original website
Sentara Healthcare Launches Three Programs Through Its New Model of Care
Sentara Healthcare has launched the first three programs of its new model of care, Sentara Community Care. Two Sentara Community Care centers have begun offering services in Norfolk, one inside the Union Mission homeless residential facility, and a second in the medically underserved Berkley neighborhood. Its third program, the Sentara Mobile Care bus, is servicing the entire Hampton Roads region.
New Retirement Community Breaks Ground In City Of Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Construction has begun on a new retirement community in the city of Williamsburg near Riverside Doctors’ Hospital. Resort Lifestyle Communities of Lincoln, NE recently broke ground on Virginia Greens, a new independent retirement community that will be located at 4301 Battery Blvd. Want to read the rest of the...
Newport News Commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News commemorate Hispanic Month, which is traditionally celebrated from September 15 through October 15, with numerous opportunities to learn about the Hispanic culture. Hispanic Heritage Month was created to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic American champions who have inspired others to achieve success. As part...
Colonial Downs Had Record-Breaking Season In 2022
NEW KENT-The Colonial Downs horserace track is coming off a record-breaking season, which ended in early September. The racetrack saw an all-time high for betting this year, thanks in part to New Kent County Virginia Derby Day on September 6. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a...
