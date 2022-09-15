ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

By Kevin Griffin
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing

Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Boone, NC
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Football
Boone, NC
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
Boone, NC
Football
Hickory, NC
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Appalachian State changed ESPN’s ‘GameDay’ plans

ESPN was originally scheduled to host “College GameDay” at Texas A&M in Week 3, but Appalachian State University changed those plans. Following App State’s incredible upset victory over No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, ESPN decided to reroute. Rather than going live at College Station on Saturday, they will instead head to Boone, North Carolina for the first time ever.
BOONE, NC
ESPN

Best signs from College GameDay at Appalachian State

The college football world descends on its current upset capital -- Boone, North Carolina, home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers won three straight FCS national championships between 2005 and 2007. However, they might be most well known for their wins against Power 5 teams. In 2007, the Mountaineers...
BOONE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
theappalachianonline.com

Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches

I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville, South Iredell kick off conference play with victories

PUMPKIN CENTER—Statesville won its Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener Friday night, beating North Lincoln 15-9. The Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0) trailed 9-8 at halftime. Phoenix Lawrence put them back in front though with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. His 18-yard touchdown run, coupled with Sam Buckner’s extra point, produced the final score.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville's ground game explosive in win over Cox Mill

CONCORD — When Joe Nixon was first told the stat lines that his running backs put up on Friday night, he called them over to show them. Jawarn Howell initially looked surprised to hear just how gaudy his totals were, but that quickly turned into a modest, yet confident smile. His backfield running mate Kyjuan Westmoreland was even more modest, just barely cracking a smile before his coach reminded him that it was allowed before sending both of them off to thank their offensive line.
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#College Gameday#American Football#College Station#The Texas A M Aggies
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past West Iredell

HICKORY—St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

24th annual National balloon rally. “The Moon Glow was the first event in the three-day weekend at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. Tethered balloons were illuminated with a special fuel to make them glow in the dark.” (9/19) Mooresville 49 South Rowan 14. “Senior tailback Corey Alexander...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy