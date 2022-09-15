WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

Read full article on original website
Deadspin
Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing
Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
wataugaonline.com
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with College GameDay posters
BOONE, N.C. — Capping off a week that Mountaineer fans won’t soon forget, three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, held on campus Sept. 17. Zackary Carr,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
App State shocks Troy with wild Hail Mary touchdown as time expires
On the heels of a huge upset over Texas A&M, Appalachian State looked like it was going to fall back down to earth with a disappointing home loss to Troy. But then something miraculous happened. With two seconds left in regulation and his team trailing 28-26 from its own 47-yard...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit previews College GameDay at Appalachian State, expects one of greatest scenes 'maybe ever'
Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN’s “College GameDay” are in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State for the popular pregame show to broadcast from the scenic views of the campus featuring the upset-hungry Mountaineers. Herbstreit offered a preview on Friday afternoon. The broadcast will be from Sanford Mall, and...
Appalachian State changed ESPN’s ‘GameDay’ plans
ESPN was originally scheduled to host “College GameDay” at Texas A&M in Week 3, but Appalachian State University changed those plans. Following App State’s incredible upset victory over No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, ESPN decided to reroute. Rather than going live at College Station on Saturday, they will instead head to Boone, North Carolina for the first time ever.
ESPN
Best signs from College GameDay at Appalachian State
The college football world descends on its current upset capital -- Boone, North Carolina, home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers won three straight FCS national championships between 2005 and 2007. However, they might be most well known for their wins against Power 5 teams. In 2007, the Mountaineers...
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
Niner Times
Charlotte football's Henry Rutledge receives scholarship from Carolina Panthers great
During practice on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Charlotte football running back Henry Rutledge received life-changing news that benefits him on and off the field. It was announced that Rutledge was on scholarship for the 49ers. Not only that, but Rutledge heard about the news from NFL and Carolina Panthers great Luke Kuechly.
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville, South Iredell kick off conference play with victories
PUMPKIN CENTER—Statesville won its Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener Friday night, beating North Lincoln 15-9. The Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0) trailed 9-8 at halftime. Phoenix Lawrence put them back in front though with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. His 18-yard touchdown run, coupled with Sam Buckner’s extra point, produced the final score.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville's ground game explosive in win over Cox Mill
CONCORD — When Joe Nixon was first told the stat lines that his running backs put up on Friday night, he called them over to show them. Jawarn Howell initially looked surprised to hear just how gaudy his totals were, but that quickly turned into a modest, yet confident smile. His backfield running mate Kyjuan Westmoreland was even more modest, just barely cracking a smile before his coach reminded him that it was allowed before sending both of them off to thank their offensive line.
Highlights: Wilmington rallies to win in closing seconds against Hickory
Watch the video for extended highlights from the game.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past West Iredell
HICKORY—St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
24th annual National balloon rally. “The Moon Glow was the first event in the three-day weekend at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. Tethered balloons were illuminated with a special fuel to make them glow in the dark.” (9/19) Mooresville 49 South Rowan 14. “Senior tailback Corey Alexander...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
