Ashland, OR

kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
Channel 6000

Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
kptv.com

Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
NewsBreak
KTVL

Donut Country offering $17 per hour, still short-staffed

MEDFORD — As businesses continue to deal with staffing shortages, many are offering more money per hour in hopes of finding and retaining the much-needed help. In Medford, the beloved Donut Country is offering $17 per hour after three or four weeks of training in hopes of doing just that.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
KDRV

ODF & others offer reward for Prospect area arson investigations

PROSPECT, Ore-- A reward of $1,500 is being offered by the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, and others, for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season. The reward is being offered by the Rogue Forest Protective Association...
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Needs Cat Adopters

Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats, ages 1 and up, and cutting adoption fees by 50 percent for kittens, Sept. 15-18. The adoption promotion is in response to a recent influx of felines from our local community and beyond. This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
