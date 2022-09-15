Read full article on original website
kptv.com
‘I love this, it’s just in my blood’: SOLVE volunteers clean up NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people across Oregon did their part to keep waterways clear of litter on Saturday. SOLVE Oregon hosted their annual beach and riverside cleanup along the coast and in the metro area too. It offered over 100 projects people could sign up for. “Who else...
kptv.com
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
WWEEK
Stalking Allegations Against Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Lead to $245,000 Lawsuit
The harassment began five years ago with a piece of hate mail, sent to Kenneth Fandrich’s Oregon City home. It was disguised as a letter from his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Then, someone broke into Fandrich’s truck and left a condom wrapper under a pair of...
Reed College employee denied WFH accommodation, sues
A longtime employee at Reed College filed a disability discrimination lawsuit against them after being denied the ability to work from home though the 2022 school year.
Channel 6000
Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
kptv.com
Wash. Co. deputies respond to shooting behind Safeway, no danger to community
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting, but there is no threat to the community behind a Safeway at Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County on Sunday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. Sunday, several callers reported shots...
Oregon Shakespeare Festival makes cuts for 2023 season, amid declining attendance linked to pandemic, wildfires
In another sign of how the pandemic continues to impact arts organizations that rely on live performance, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has announced the 2023 season will feature fewer plays, a shorter season, and fewer performances. “Attendance has not been what it was, pre-pandemic,” said David Schmitz, executive director of...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
kptv.com
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
KTVL
Donut Country offering $17 per hour, still short-staffed
MEDFORD — As businesses continue to deal with staffing shortages, many are offering more money per hour in hopes of finding and retaining the much-needed help. In Medford, the beloved Donut Country is offering $17 per hour after three or four weeks of training in hopes of doing just that.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
KDRV
ODF & others offer reward for Prospect area arson investigations
PROSPECT, Ore-- A reward of $1,500 is being offered by the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, and others, for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season. The reward is being offered by the Rogue Forest Protective Association...
iheart.com
Oregon Humane Society Needs Cat Adopters
Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats, ages 1 and up, and cutting adoption fees by 50 percent for kittens, Sept. 15-18. The adoption promotion is in response to a recent influx of felines from our local community and beyond. This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.
kptv.com
‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland police investigating deadly stabbing...
Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex
The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
