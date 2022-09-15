ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Adam Sandler Age and Other Personal Facts

Adam Sandler may be immortalized as the king of his specific kind of slapstick comedy movies and acting. Still, almost everything that the comedian, actor, producer, and even musician, has done has been all for the laughs of his audience, and more recently, even serious roles have fallen into his lap. Below, we’ve detailed the life of Adam Sandler with his age and other personal facts about the highly talented comedic mind.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Adam Sandler’s New Movie is a Serious One, and He’s Crushing it

When you hear that Adam Sandler’s new movie is out, you have a certain expectation. It’ll be fun. It’ll have a little Rob Schneider playing the role of some stupidly hilarious human without a clue. There may be a little Allen Covert. There might be some more faces you recognize, and Adam Sandler will play some sort of sarcastic but lovable character that somehow ends up getting the girl. We will laugh at the often stupid humor, and it will make our day. Adam Sandler has a gift, and his gift is humor. However, did you know that Adam Sandler’s new movie is not a comedy – and critics love it?
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

Olivia Newton-John’s Team Responds To Emmys In Memoriam Snub

During the recent In Memoriam tribute at the Emmys, several recently deceased celebrities were missing from the segment. John Legend performed his new song “Pieces” while photos appeared honoring those no longer with us. Many fans criticized the segment for not including Olivia Newton-John, Pat Carroll, Norm Macdonald, Denise Dowse, Philip Baker Hall, and more. Others were unhappy that the focus was more on John performing instead of the tribute.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Sean Hayes to play Oscar Levant in new Broadway play

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sean Hayes will return to Broadway in 2023. Hayes, 52, will play late actor, comedian and pianist Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar, a new play from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright. Good Night, Oscar will begin performances April 7, 2023, at Belasco Theatre in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Jay Leno
thedigitalfix.com

Cobra Kai creators tease Ferris Bueller spin-off movie

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is widely considered one of the best teen comedy movies ever made, as well as a critical and commercial darling. It received rave reviews, with veteran film critic Roger Ebert himself saying it was “a sweet, warm-hearted comedy” and “one of the most innocent movies in a long time.”
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Ben Affleck Is the One Saving Grace of ‘Clerks III’

Few movies have aged worse than Clerks II, a 2006 sequel that rehashes the nerdy pop-culture banter of its 1994 predecessor even though it had already become outdated by the time of its release, and which dispenses a steady stream of “edgy” sexual and homophobic jokiness that would be more offensive if it weren’t so embarrassing. To be sure, mores change, but Clerks II is a relic of a barely bygone era in which guys (embodied by Jeff Anderson’s wantonly profane Randall) thought they were transgressively cool by ranting about all manner of obscenities, inappropriateness, and racial slurs. Crude, smug, and—worse still—desperate to push boundaries while simultaneously indulging in squishy man-child bromance, it encapsulates a good bit of what was lame and wrong about the 2000s.
MOVIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Goodfellas Star Lorraine Bracco Gets Choked Up About Costars Ray Liotta, James Gandolfini & Tony Sirico

Goodfellas star Lorraine Bracco is raising a glass to her late costars. The actress, also known for her role on The Sopranos, appeared on Rachael Ray Show Friday and got emotional when Ray's husband John Cusimano asked to toast to two friends of Bracco's, Ray Liotta and Tony Sirico. As she raised her glass, Bracco chimed in, "And to Jimmy Gandolfini... We can't forget Jim."
CELEBRITIES
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy