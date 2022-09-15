When you hear that Adam Sandler’s new movie is out, you have a certain expectation. It’ll be fun. It’ll have a little Rob Schneider playing the role of some stupidly hilarious human without a clue. There may be a little Allen Covert. There might be some more faces you recognize, and Adam Sandler will play some sort of sarcastic but lovable character that somehow ends up getting the girl. We will laugh at the often stupid humor, and it will make our day. Adam Sandler has a gift, and his gift is humor. However, did you know that Adam Sandler’s new movie is not a comedy – and critics love it?

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO