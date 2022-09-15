Read full article on original website
Adam Sandler may be immortalized as the king of his specific kind of slapstick comedy movies and acting. Still, almost everything that the comedian, actor, producer, and even musician, has done has been all for the laughs of his audience, and more recently, even serious roles have fallen into his lap. Below, we’ve detailed the life of Adam Sandler with his age and other personal facts about the highly talented comedic mind.
Adam Sandler’s New Movie is a Serious One, and He’s Crushing it
When you hear that Adam Sandler’s new movie is out, you have a certain expectation. It’ll be fun. It’ll have a little Rob Schneider playing the role of some stupidly hilarious human without a clue. There may be a little Allen Covert. There might be some more faces you recognize, and Adam Sandler will play some sort of sarcastic but lovable character that somehow ends up getting the girl. We will laugh at the often stupid humor, and it will make our day. Adam Sandler has a gift, and his gift is humor. However, did you know that Adam Sandler’s new movie is not a comedy – and critics love it?
Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia
Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
Few movies have aged worse than Clerks II, a 2006 sequel that rehashes the nerdy pop-culture banter of its 1994 predecessor even though it had already become outdated by the time of its release, and which dispenses a steady stream of “edgy” sexual and homophobic jokiness that would be more offensive if it weren’t so embarrassing. To be sure, mores change, but Clerks II is a relic of a barely bygone era in which guys (embodied by Jeff Anderson’s wantonly profane Randall) thought they were transgressively cool by ranting about all manner of obscenities, inappropriateness, and racial slurs. Crude, smug, and—worse still—desperate to push boundaries while simultaneously indulging in squishy man-child bromance, it encapsulates a good bit of what was lame and wrong about the 2000s.
