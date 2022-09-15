Police bust prostitution ring, possible human trafficking ring in Imlay City

Imlay City Police have arrested a man and woman, both Imlay City residents, in connection to a five-month-long investigation that led to the discovery of a prostitution ring at two businesses, one in Imlay City and the other in Lapeer.

Lapeer County Prosecutor John Miller has charged Anthony Joseph Juip, 72, and his wife, Qing Feng Xu, 58, for their role in a prostitution ring they ran out of two businesses located at 542 North Cedar Street in Imlay City and 420 Lake Nepessing Rd in Lapeer.

Both, Juip and Xu have been charged three felony counts, including one count of conducting a criminal enterprise (a 20-year felony) and two counts of keeping a house of prostitution (a 5-year felony for each count). Their next court date is September 26 in Lapeer County District Court.

Initially, an exterior ordinance violation, coupled with concerns about the license and legitimacy of a business located at 542 N. Cedar St in Imlay City, inspired investigators to send undercover officers inside the massage parlors where they discovered the businesses were a front for prostitution, potential human trafficking and forced sex trafficking.

Imlay City police executed three separate search warrants on August 3 at locations in Lapeer.

"I would like to thank the men and women of the Imlay City Police Department as well as Troopers from The Michigan State Police, Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna, Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their energy and investigative assistance in this investigation," said Brett D. Selby, Chief, Imlay City Police.

"Four Chinese women living in Imlay City were on work visas, employed by Juip and Xu were detained and provided immediate victim assistance pending further investigation. The Imlay City Police Department has treated this investigation each step of the way as though the women involved may be possible victims of human trafficking. Several other women from out of town have been rotated in and out of these businesses over the course of the past year."

The people that frequented the businesses, police say, were mostly visitors who drove to Imlay City from as far as 40-50 minutes away.

If any women has had contact with these businesses, Imlay City Police asks that you contact them at (810) 724-2345.

"If you suspect human trafficking or forced sex trafficking in your community to contact your local police department or call 1 (888) 373-7888," said Chief Selby.

"The dismantling of this criminal enterprise by this police department should send a clear message to anyone- that The Imlay City Police Department and the people of Lapeer County will not allow bad actors to exploit vulnerable individuals for profit through prostitution and human trafficking."

