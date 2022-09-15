Utica man charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting a woman during an incident that occurred at the beginning of September.
Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 4 th , members of the Utica Police and Utica Fire Departments arrived at the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue to investigate a shooting involving a woman who had been shot in the shoulder. On the scene, they learned that a man, who would later be identified as 19-year-old Jahques Gadson of Utica, allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim before hitting her.State Police looking for help regarding August shooting incident
The woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
UPD’s Major Crimes Unit thoroughly reviewed all the evidence and surveillance footage obtained during the initial investigation and identified Gadson as a suspect.
On Tuesday, September 13th, Jahques Gadson was located and taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with the following:
- Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
Eyewitness News will update you with any new information as it is released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 3