Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Why Did Sam Raimi Make 'Evil Dead' Twice?
Whether it's your first watch or your hundredth, the first two films of the Evil Dead franchise can be a little strange when viewed in a sequence. The first seven minutes of the sequel seem near identical to the original concept. This has had many fans confused over the years and opened a slew of debates since its release in 1987. Is Evil Dead 2 truly a sequel? Or is the film a remake? The answer is both, really.
Collider
New 'Pearl' Teaser Reminds Us To Look Our Best
It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.
Collider
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
Collider
'The Woman King' Takes Home $1.7 Million During Thursday Night Previews
Hot on the heels of its well-received world premiere at TIFF, Gina Prince-Bythewood's new historical epic, The Woman King, opened today in theaters. Before officially opening, the film made $1.7 million at the box office during Thursday night's preview screenings. The Thursday night previews for Sony’s new film began at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Andor' Final Trailer Breakdown: We've All Done Terrible Things
There may not be any new Star Wars movies in the near future, but the Disney+ shows are becoming more and more cinematic. If Lucasfilm’s D23 presentation indicated anything, it's that upcoming shows like Andor and The Mandalorian have generated the hype and fanfare of a new Star Wars movie. We will be getting our first impressions of Andor soon, as the first three episodes of the Rogue One prequel series are set to debut on Disney+ on September 21.
Collider
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Collider
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
Collider
Top 10 Movies to Watch About Witches to Prepare for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
There was definitely a before and after for witches in cinematic history when Hocus Pocus came out in 1993. The fan-favorite sisters took over the witchy genre and showed audiences worldwide what witches are capable of. With Halloween parties, songs, and a sidekick cat, it became a legendary movie. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'X': Ti West Explains Why 'Pearl' and Maxine Look Alike
Horror fans are in for a treat this weekend with the release of the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, titled Pearl. The prequel centers around the villain of the same name introduced in X, played by Mia Goth. However, the unique thing about that masterful slasher was the fact that Goth played two different characters: Pearl, who was a fragile old woman doubling as a psycho killer, and Maxine, who was an aspiring actress looking to be a star. Even though X released all the way back in March, the horror community can’t stop buzzing about Goth’s dual performance, especially with the actress returning for her murderous role in Pearl. Now, thanks to an exclusive interview with Slashfilm, West talked about why these two characters, separated by decades, look so similar.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Complete Your Cosplay With Party City's Epic Vecna Mask
It’s officially the Halloween season. One of the best parts of this time of year is picking out the perfect costume and, if you’re a Stranger Things fan, Party City has you covered. The famous party supplier will let you live out your devilish fantasies and become the hit horror show’s big bad, Vecna, with a new mask.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
Collider
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Santa Clauses': Trailer, Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Santa Clause movies are some of the many films that make the rounds on network television channels every holiday season and for good reason. Though the films may not have the flashy musical set pieces of White Christmas (1954) or the animated artistry of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), but they are still undeniably fun films that are reaching the age of being nostalgic for adults who grew up watching them. Now, over fifteen years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) was released, we are finally getting to see this unique take on the Christmas mascot again with The Santa Clauses (2022).
NFL・
Collider
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
Collider
Stephen King’s 'Fairy Tale' Sets Film Adaptation From Paul Greengrass
It has been announced that prolific filmmaker Paul Greengrass will adapt Stephen King's latest novel, Fairy Tale, into a feature film. Fairy Tale was just released on September 6 and is a dark fantasy novel that tells the story of a young boy who inherits a magical key that leads him into a dangerous mythical land. Greengrass will serve as a producer in addition to directing the film. Greg Goodman will also act as a producer on the film.
Collider
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
Sam Rockwell Talks ‘See How They Run,’ Finding the Accent, and Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’
With director Tom George’s See How They Run now playing in theaters, I recently caught up with Sam Rockwell to talk about making the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit. The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London where a seasoned detective (Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie (Saoirse Ronan) investigate the murder of a film director that was planning on adapting a hit play into a movie. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Sherrsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chandr, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and David Oyelowo.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': House Velaryon Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon. With House of the Dragon expanding into the history of Westeros, new names have found their way into the story. Not just new characters, but houses not previously explored. First on the list is Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his house. Despite not appearing in the original Game of Thrones series, the Velaryons are a major house in the time of the prequel series. In Episode 4, Viserys (Paddy Considine) refers to them as one of "the most powerful houses in the realm." Corlys sits on the small council, and the Velaryons, along with Daemon (Matt Smith), led the fight in the Stepstones without support from the King. The Velaryon family is slated to continue playing an important role in the show as Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is set to marry Corlys' son Laenor (Theo Nate). But who are the Velaryons, and what happened to make them inconsequential by the time of Game of Thrones?
Collider
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
Collider
For the Love of Money: The 10 Best Movies About Greed, from 'Goodfellas' to 'Jurassic Park'
One of the most basic things that make stories and characters interesting is a deep and strong sense of wanting something. So, it's no surprise that greed, which is the intense and selfish desire for something, is one of the main themes of some of the most fascinating films in history.
Comments / 0