Gamespot
The Best Xbox Deals Right Now: Save On Games, Accessories, Consoles, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X is arguably the best platform for frugal gamers. Not only can you sign up for Game Pass (which is one of the best deals in gaming), but both exclusive titles and third-party blockbusters are constantly going on sale. Things are even better than usual this week, as you can score a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership at a discount--making the subscription service even more enticing.
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons: Everything You Need To Play, And How To Level Up Your Gaming
When 5th Edition for Dungeons & Dragons arrived on the scene in 2014, the tabletop roleplaying game exploded in popularity. The new edition was much more streamlined that previous incarnations, making it much more friendly to new players. And this new streamlined game caught on, as in 2020, D&D reported that over 50 million people were playing the game.
Gamespot
Hollow Knight Silksong Is Coming To PS4 And PS5
Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is coming to PS4 and PS5. Team Cherry's upcoming game was previously announced during a Xbox & Bethesda showcase and only confirmed for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With Sony's announcement, Hollow Knight Silksong will now pretty much be available on...
Gamespot
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Version 1.5 Is Live
Level Infinite has launched the 1.5 update for its MMORPG mobile and PC game Tower of Fantasy. The latest update introduces new bosses, characters, weapons, and areas to explore. Players can now find the Artificial Island in an area separate from the main game. To unlock it, they must either...
Gamespot
Why Cyberpunk 2077 Is Popular Again | GameSpot News
According to SteamDB and spotted by Eurogamer, concurrent players peaked yesterday at 37,000, beating other popular games such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam Charts. This is more than double Cyberpunk 2077's August high of 16,000 players and is presumably thanks in part to the Edgerunners update that added a substantial number of new features and improvements.
Gamespot
Suikoden, Suikoden 2 HD Remasters Coming In 2023
The classic PlayStation RPGs Suikoden and Suikoden 2 are coming back as remastered HD releases. The two games are coming as a pair, with the slightly inelegant title Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. The collection is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. They'll also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Gamespot
PSVR 2 Doesn't Have Backwards Compatibility For PSVR Games
PSVR 2 is Sony's upcoming VR headset, and unfortunately, players won't be able to launch original PSVR games using the new product. In an episode of the official PlayStation podcast (first spotted by Nibel), SVP of platform experiences Hideaki Nishino said explicitly that there will be no backwards compatibility for PSVR games on the PSVR 2.
Gamespot
Like A Dragon: Ishin Hands-On Preview
Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer of RGG Studios and writer of the Yakuza series, said during the RGG 2022 summit that Like A Dragon: Ishin is meant to be the all-star Yakuza game. It's pitched as a game that will feature characters from the entire franchise, music from across the games, and returning actors, and the 20 minutes of hands-on time I had with the game definitely delivered on that promise. But Like A Dragon: Ishin doesn't just feel like simple Yakuza fan service. From what I've played, Ishin features enough of a new story and presents a fresh environment (to a western audience, at least) that it is poised to welcome new players to the massive franchise without completely alienating them.
Gamespot
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
Gamespot
GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks
Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Gamespot
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hands-On: A Faster, More Aggressive Soulslike
With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, developer Team Ninja feels like it's riffing on a riff. The action game studio has already given its spin to the Soulslike genre with the Nioh games. In Wo Long, Team Ninja once again borrows some of the underpinnings of From Software's lauded series, but takes a faster, more Ninja Gaiden-like approach. It's some of the same ideas but with a different feel, which will challenge action game fans in a lot of different ways.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
Gamespot
Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Gamespot
GTA Forums Remove GTA 6 Leak Posts To Avoid Being "Obliterated" By Take-Two
After a massive GTA 6 leak saw pre-alpha footage circulate across the internet, two of the biggest Grand Theft Auto online communities have reportedly been instructed to remove any links to the content or risk being "obliterated" by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive. GTAForums (via Tom Henderson) and the...
Gamespot
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Gets Massive VRAINS Update On September 28
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links fans can look forward to a new expansion based on VRAINS, which will add new monsters, spells, and several other types of card to the popular mobile game on September 28. The sixth Yu-Gi-Oh! series, VRAINS, follows protagonist Yusaku Fujiki, a master hacker known as the "Playmaker"...
Gamespot
Tekken 8 Is Built From The Ground Up In UE5, Is A "Turning Point" For The Series
Tekken 8 was announced at PlayStation's September State of Play, and now director Katsuhiro Harada has revealed even more info about what we can expect from the fighting game sequel. Aside from more exciting father versus son showdowns, Tekken 8 is built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5,...
Gamespot
Blue Print
Gamespot
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Atrocious Subtitles Make It Almost Unwatchable
The genre and aesthetic of cyberpunk have been on the edges of the mainstream for decades thanks to stories like Neuromancer, Blade Runner, and Ghost in the Shell. It exploded in 2020, however, when CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 hit consoles. Whatever any of us might feel about that game, it was a huge deal. Recently, the promised Cyberpunk anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, finally hit Netflix. It is, by any metric, an absolutely gorgeous show. It has a killer voice cast in both English and Japanese. And it's almost unwatchable when you watch it with subtitles.
