ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

I’m Billie, a puppy in SC. Do you know who hurt me? Reward offered if you do. Here are the details

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgvYF_0hwzDa4E00

Her name is Billie.

A chihuahua puppy, she was found Tuesday in a plastic storage bin by some children on a walking path in North Charleston’s Midland Park area.

Injured, she had a pee pad and a blanket.

The children’s mother took Billie to the Charleston Animal Society, where she was diagnosed with head injuries, a broken jaw and eye socket and a puncture wound.

The Charleston Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the animal society is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and felony conviction of whoever hurt Billie.

“We are concerned with the significant head injuries Billie suffered and what caused them, but as importantly, we want to know why someone left her in a bin alone, in so much obvious pain,” Aldwin Roman, Charleston Animal Society vice president of operations and strategy, said in a news release.

He said her injuries were life threatening and cruel.

“Someone knows what happened to this poor dog and needs to come forward,” he said

The good news is Dr. Ryan Pelletier, Charleston Animal Society associate director of veterinary medicine, said she’s going to be OK. In time.

“She’s lucky that she was found and brought in when she was,” he said in the news release.

Call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 743-7200 with any information.

Comments / 6

Debra Anderson
3d ago

it breaks my heart to read this evil worthless people I hope they find them whoever it is and prosecute to the fullest I don't understand the world today. I just lost my baby last month trapper John he was a chiweenie that's a mixture of Dachshund and Chihuahua I'm still not over it and to hear something like this angers me to the core I hope the little fella heals quick and gets a new good home where somebody will love him

Reply
5
Related
live5news.com

Reward offered for missing teenager

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon.  Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park.   Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries
live5news.com

Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stove catches fire in Awendaw-area home Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) responded to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday afternoon.  According to the AMFD, crews were dispatched to a home on Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant just before 5 p.m. Sunday. AMFD said that the fire began at the stove and caused damage to the kitchen area.  Firefighters […]
AWENDAW, SC
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
iheart.com

‘I heard a loud pop’ - 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting released

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
LADSON, SC
WLTX.com

Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
8K+
Followers
477
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy