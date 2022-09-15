I’m Billie, a puppy in SC. Do you know who hurt me? Reward offered if you do. Here are the details

Her name is Billie.

A chihuahua puppy, she was found Tuesday in a plastic storage bin by some children on a walking path in North Charleston’s Midland Park area.

Injured, she had a pee pad and a blanket.

The children’s mother took Billie to the Charleston Animal Society, where she was diagnosed with head injuries, a broken jaw and eye socket and a puncture wound.

The Charleston Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the animal society is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and felony conviction of whoever hurt Billie.

“We are concerned with the significant head injuries Billie suffered and what caused them, but as importantly, we want to know why someone left her in a bin alone, in so much obvious pain,” Aldwin Roman, Charleston Animal Society vice president of operations and strategy, said in a news release.

He said her injuries were life threatening and cruel.

“Someone knows what happened to this poor dog and needs to come forward,” he said

The good news is Dr. Ryan Pelletier, Charleston Animal Society associate director of veterinary medicine, said she’s going to be OK. In time.

“She’s lucky that she was found and brought in when she was,” he said in the news release.

Call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 743-7200 with any information.