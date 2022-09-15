HUTCHINSON, Kan. - King Noah wasted no time in getting the Hutch High Salthawks on the score board by scoring hist first of three touchdowns on a 12 yard run in the first quarter to give Hutch an early lead of 7-0 over AVCT League rival Maize South Friday night at Gowans Stadium. Hutchinson went on to avenge last years two touchdown lose at Maize South to win Friday night 35-21. You see, Khokhar was crowned homecoming king prior to the game and he truly reined throughout the night scoring his three touchdowns on 15 carries for 88 yards.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO