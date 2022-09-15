ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Great Bend Post

RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store

RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. courthouse will need vacated for HVAC overhaul

In July, Barton County Commissioners and other officials met with the architects and engineers for a proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse. The designs have yet to be returned from Orazem & Scalora Engineering (OSE), but a big project is looking even bigger as the courthouse will need to be vacated for several months during the upgrade.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/19)

Sept. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Former Great Bend coach named to Shrine Bowl staff

The Kansas Shrine Bowl on Friday announced Hays High School head coach Tony Crough, former Great Bend High School coach, will lead the West team in the Shrine Bowl in July 2023. Crough was an assistant for the West team in 2022. The East head coach will be Clint Rider,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays falls to Manhattan in state ranked battle

#5-5A Hays High hosted a state ranked showdown with the #1 team in 6A, the Manhattan Indians Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium. Hays took just 11 seconds to put points on the board when Malik Bah broke free for an 80 yard touchdown run. The extra point missed for an 6-0 lead. The Indians punted on their next four series.
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Fall Fest coming up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Thursday storms could linger into Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms to get going over...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Experienced flight nurse joins Great Bend Emergency Department

The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus welcomes Scott Schneider, APRN, a family nurse practitioner, certified flight nurse and paramedic, to the Emergency Department care team. Before joining the health system, Schneider worked in emergency services for 32 years, including 25 years at EagleMed air medical transport service....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton’s Shafer Gallery making impacts, left generous legacy

The Shafer Art Gallery on the campus of Barton Community College opened in 1992 as a way to permanently display an art collection and present exhibits from all over the world. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer Gallery Director David Barnes said the gallery is just starting to reemerge with displays and folks visiting to see the exhibits.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

