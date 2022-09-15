Read full article on original website
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
Wheatland Electric hosting Cram the Van at Great Bend's Final Friday Sept. 30
Wheatland Electric will be hosting this year’s Cram the Van food drive at September’s Final Friday at Great Bend Alive Plaza on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and help support the Community Food Bank of Barton County with a cash or can donation.
Barton Co. courthouse will need vacated for HVAC overhaul
In July, Barton County Commissioners and other officials met with the architects and engineers for a proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse. The designs have yet to be returned from Orazem & Scalora Engineering (OSE), but a big project is looking even bigger as the courthouse will need to be vacated for several months during the upgrade.
Great Bend native opens massage studio in Hays
A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
🏈 Hutch High FB: Hutch High's KhoKhar romps for 3 touchdowns over Maize South
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - King Noah wasted no time in getting the Hutch High Salthawks on the score board by scoring hist first of three touchdowns on a 12 yard run in the first quarter to give Hutch an early lead of 7-0 over AVCT League rival Maize South Friday night at Gowans Stadium. Hutchinson went on to avenge last years two touchdown lose at Maize South to win Friday night 35-21. You see, Khokhar was crowned homecoming king prior to the game and he truly reined throughout the night scoring his three touchdowns on 15 carries for 88 yards.
Trinity rallies past Panthers 2-1
Wichita Trinity used a pair of second half goals to rally past the Great Bend Panthers 2-1 Saturday in Wichita. Great Bend led 1-0 at halftime before Trinity scored twice in the second half to drop the Panthers to 1-5 on the Season. The Panthers get a rematch with Hays...
New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well
The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
City of Great Bend prepares for 28% increase in health insurance rates
At the July budget work session, City Administrator Kendal Francis reported the city was expecting a double-digit increase in their 2023 premiums. The city has been presented with an approximately 28% increase from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) due to high utilization. The city budgeted for a 7% increase to...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/19)
Sept. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Former Great Bend coach named to Shrine Bowl staff
The Kansas Shrine Bowl on Friday announced Hays High School head coach Tony Crough, former Great Bend High School coach, will lead the West team in the Shrine Bowl in July 2023. Crough was an assistant for the West team in 2022. The East head coach will be Clint Rider,...
Kansas Forest Service battles wildfire in Ellsworth, Lincoln counties
The Kansas Forest Service assisted in fighting a wildfire that started off of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County and burned into Lincoln County Sunday evening. From the Kansas Forest Service Facebook page:
Hays falls to Manhattan in state ranked battle
#5-5A Hays High hosted a state ranked showdown with the #1 team in 6A, the Manhattan Indians Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium. Hays took just 11 seconds to put points on the board when Malik Bah broke free for an 80 yard touchdown run. The extra point missed for an 6-0 lead. The Indians punted on their next four series.
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
Thursday storms could linger into Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms to get going over...
Experienced flight nurse joins Great Bend Emergency Department
The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus welcomes Scott Schneider, APRN, a family nurse practitioner, certified flight nurse and paramedic, to the Emergency Department care team. Before joining the health system, Schneider worked in emergency services for 32 years, including 25 years at EagleMed air medical transport service....
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Manhattan
The Hays High Indians are at home Friday night for a matchup with the Manhattan Indians in a battle of ranked teams. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff...
Barton’s Shafer Gallery making impacts, left generous legacy
The Shafer Art Gallery on the campus of Barton Community College opened in 1992 as a way to permanently display an art collection and present exhibits from all over the world. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer Gallery Director David Barnes said the gallery is just starting to reemerge with displays and folks visiting to see the exhibits.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
UWCK's Beer & BBQ event coming up Oct. 9 at Dry Lake Brewing
Tickets are now on sale for United Way of Central Kansas' Beer & BBQ fundraiser, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. This is the second year for the event, and UWCK Director Charell Owings said the hope is a repeat of last year's sellout crowd.
