Maya Hawke agrees with co-star Millie Bobby Brown about “Stranger Things” having way too many characters. Hawke, who joined the Netflix hit series in its third season as Robin, was taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair when she was asked if fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) deserved to die at the end of “Stranger Things 4.” “I don’t think he should’ve died, but I do think the show has too many characters,” Hawke responded. Brown made headlines ahead of “Stranger Things 4” streaming on Netflix by telling press that there are so many actors on the show that...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO