NBC Sports

Brian Daboll stresses “continual competition” after Kenny Golladay plays two snaps

The Giants are paying Kenny Golladay like a top wide receiver, but they aren’t using him like one. Golladay had two catches for 22 yards in the first game of the season and played just two snaps in their 19-16 win over the Panthers in Week Two. That followed a summer that made it seem like the new Giants regime wanted little to do with Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract when Dave Gettleman was still the team’s General Manager.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox pitcher David Price to retire after 2022 season

David Price is ready to call it a career. The former Boston Red Sox left-hander, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, announced his plans to retire after the 2022 MLB season. He stated that “It’s just time,” and “Everything on my body hurts," according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giants claim Taylor Jones off waivers, see 'power potential'

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants aren't far from tying the franchise record for players used in a season. Another potential option might have been acquired on Friday. The Giants claimed first baseman/outfielder Taylor Jones off waivers from the Houston Astros and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento, with infielder Jose Rojas getting DFA'd to clear a 40-man roster spot. Jones has had a good year in Triple-A and manager Gabe Kapler said there's a chance that he at some point joins former Sugar Land Space Cowboys teammate Lewis Brinson in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Hjelle rocked in Giants' loss to Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even a pre-game speech from Hunter Pence could get the Giants in the win column against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. On a night when Pence was put on the organization's Wall of Fame, drawing more than 40,000 to Oracle Park, the Giants fell behind early and had another quiet game offensively. They lost 7-2, falling to 69-76 on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Leonard Williams will have MRI on knee Monday

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams will have an MRI on his injured knee on Monday. Williams was knocked out of Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Panthers because of the injury and he told reporters after the game that he will be having the test done. Williams said he did not think the injury was a serious one, but the MRI and other evaluations will determine how much time he might miss.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT

The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Mitch Trubisky on Kenny Pickett chants: Block it out and continue to play football

When an offense isn’t firing on all cylinders, the most popular guy on the roster is the backup quarterback and that was the case in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers lost to the Patriots 17-14 with Mitch Trubisky going 21-of-33 for 168 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His performance and the offense’s overall issues led fans at Acrisure Stadium to chant Kenny Pickett‘s name in a plea for the Steelers to put the first-round pick in the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL will review Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore conduct for possible suspension

Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Saints included a fracas sparked by some verbal jousting between Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Brady took exception. Lattimore turned back toward Brady. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette intervened. Lattimore shoved Fournette. Then, Evans entered the fray...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Carroll told Seahawks 'it's possible' they go undefeated

The first step to achieving greatness is believing you can, and Pete Carroll is hoping his team takes that to heart. The Seattle Seahawks coach was so confident in his players during training camp that he asked them why they can’t finish the 2022 NFL season undefeated, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon

49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick: Running out clock on offense is the best way to win

The longest Patriots drive of the second half of Sunday’s game didn’t end with points, but that was just fine with them. New England got the ball on their 30-yard-line with 6:33 to play after a Steelers punt and they never gave the ball back. They ran 13 plays, including three kneeldowns by quarterback Mac Jones, to seal their 17-14 road win.
NFL

