Monmouth, IL

977wmoi.com

WIU Named Best Midwestern University by U.S.News & World Report

Western Illinois University has been recognized as a “Best Midwestern University” by U.S.News and World Report. In the U.S.News and World Report 2023 rankings, Western is ranked 39th of 166 public and private colleges and universities on the “Best Regional Universities (Midwest)” list and is one of just two Illinois public institutions in the top 50 of the Best Midwestern list.
MACOMB, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home

Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
GALESBURG, IL
City
Lake Forest, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Monmouth, IL
wgil.com

Galesburg Silver Streaks Football vs. Geneseo Maple Leafs

The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team lost on the road in Geneseo 21-7 against the Maple Leafs in their second Western Big 6 Conference game Friday night. The streaks are now 0-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall. The Dave’s Auto Body Crunch-Time Player of the Game was John Willis. The Streaks will play Quincy next Friday on Homecoming Night.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters

Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening

PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
PEORIA, IL
Person
Marcus Monroe
rcreader.com

You're No Boddy 'Til Somebody Kills You: “Clue: The Musical,” at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse through November 5

I've lamented (and maybe you have, too) the poverty of imagination evidenced by the increasing number of adaptations. Poems becoming plays; books becoming movies; movies becoming Broadway shows; video games becoming TV shows. Even Clue, the classic board game, has had new incarnations. The American version of the English game Cluedo (first released in 1949), it became a 1985 film and 2018's Clue: On Stage, which was based on the film. Cluedo also became a TV game show in various European countries starting in 1990. And, as you've no doubt deduced by the headline, it's also a musical.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets. Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Second person arrested in connection with assault in Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A second person has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man was stabbed multiple times in a Davenport home Monday, jail and court records show. Shawn Demetric King, 50, of Bettendorf, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon on charges of...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Task force gets six on Keokuk warrant

KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of three Keokuk men and women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 9/16/2022, the Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. Ian Anthony Keefe, 38, of Keokuk, was arrested and...
KEOKUK, IA
#Monmouth College#Illinois College#College Student#Family Weekend#Linus College#Community#Gibson Woods
ourquadcities.com

No one injured in unplanned plane landing near cornfield Saturday

The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he’d have to think fast. Coussens, who was piloting his Lance Air 4 Experimental craft mid-morning Saturday, came down safely near a cornfield in the area of 145th Avenue west of Eldridge. Neither he nor his passenger were injured.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect 5 PM until Midnight Sunday 9-18-22 for strong storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system moving through the region will be the focus for strong to severe storms later today. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a SLIGHT to ENHANCED (LEVEL 2 to LEVEL 3) risk for the possibility of severe storms for your Sunday, mainly during the late afternoon and through the evening hours. The primary threats will include damaging winds, large hail, moderate to heavy rain, and possible tornadoes. The hatched sign on the hail breakdown means that hail greater than 2″ in diameter is possible. The hatched sign on the tornado breakdown means that stronger tornadoes at EF2-EF5 are possible. Power outages are possible with tonight’s storms, so please charge devices early.
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Tennis
Central Illinois Proud

Man killed in early morning crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department. The man had been ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway in the 1600 block of Krause Road. The crash is...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 15-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge. Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.
MOLINE, IL

