rcreader.com
“Top Notch” Saxophonist, Pianist Will Present September 21 Concert at Monmouth College
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 16, 2022) — Saxophonist Phil Pierick and pianist Casey Dierlam Tse will present a concert at 7:30PM, Wednesday, September 21, in the Kasch Performance Hall of Monmouth College's Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. Titled "Pillars: New Works for Saxophone and Piano," the concert is free and open...
977wmoi.com
WIU Named Best Midwestern University by U.S.News & World Report
Western Illinois University has been recognized as a “Best Midwestern University” by U.S.News and World Report. In the U.S.News and World Report 2023 rankings, Western is ranked 39th of 166 public and private colleges and universities on the “Best Regional Universities (Midwest)” list and is one of just two Illinois public institutions in the top 50 of the Best Midwestern list.
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
wgil.com
Galesburg Silver Streaks Football vs. Geneseo Maple Leafs
The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team lost on the road in Geneseo 21-7 against the Maple Leafs in their second Western Big 6 Conference game Friday night. The streaks are now 0-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall. The Dave’s Auto Body Crunch-Time Player of the Game was John Willis. The Streaks will play Quincy next Friday on Homecoming Night.
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
KWQC
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
1470 WMBD
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
rcreader.com
You're No Boddy 'Til Somebody Kills You: “Clue: The Musical,” at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse through November 5
I've lamented (and maybe you have, too) the poverty of imagination evidenced by the increasing number of adaptations. Poems becoming plays; books becoming movies; movies becoming Broadway shows; video games becoming TV shows. Even Clue, the classic board game, has had new incarnations. The American version of the English game Cluedo (first released in 1949), it became a 1985 film and 2018's Clue: On Stage, which was based on the film. Cluedo also became a TV game show in various European countries starting in 1990. And, as you've no doubt deduced by the headline, it's also a musical.
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets. Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north...
KWQC
Second person arrested in connection with assault in Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A second person has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man was stabbed multiple times in a Davenport home Monday, jail and court records show. Shawn Demetric King, 50, of Bettendorf, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon on charges of...
Pen City Current
Task force gets six on Keokuk warrant
KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of three Keokuk men and women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 9/16/2022, the Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. Ian Anthony Keefe, 38, of Keokuk, was arrested and...
City says move to 12-hour work shifts would help recruit police officers
Galesburg Police officers could be putting in longer days next year. A recent agreement between the City of Galesburg and the Public Safety Employees Organization calls for police personnel to work 12-hour shifts, opposed to the current 8-hour shifts. If approved by the Galesburg City Council at its Monday meeting, the new work schedule would start Jan. 1.
ourquadcities.com
No one injured in unplanned plane landing near cornfield Saturday
The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he’d have to think fast. Coussens, who was piloting his Lance Air 4 Experimental craft mid-morning Saturday, came down safely near a cornfield in the area of 145th Avenue west of Eldridge. Neither he nor his passenger were injured.
KWQC
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after police said smashed several electronic items with a hammer, causing smoke to fill the lobby of the police department. James Alan Draper, 59, was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor, and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect 5 PM until Midnight Sunday 9-18-22 for strong storms
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system moving through the region will be the focus for strong to severe storms later today. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a SLIGHT to ENHANCED (LEVEL 2 to LEVEL 3) risk for the possibility of severe storms for your Sunday, mainly during the late afternoon and through the evening hours. The primary threats will include damaging winds, large hail, moderate to heavy rain, and possible tornadoes. The hatched sign on the hail breakdown means that hail greater than 2″ in diameter is possible. The hatched sign on the tornado breakdown means that stronger tornadoes at EF2-EF5 are possible. Power outages are possible with tonight’s storms, so please charge devices early.
Central Illinois Proud
Man killed in early morning crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department. The man had been ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway in the 1600 block of Krause Road. The crash is...
KWQC
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 15-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge. Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.
2 killed, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-280 in Rock Island Co.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Rock Island County. Illinois State Police said the incident happened Friday, Sept. 16. around 10 p.m. on Interstate 280 near the Quad Cities International Airport. Three vehicles were involved while traveling westbound on the highway.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Discussing Possible Funding Options of Potential New Jail
It was a matter of education at the latest Warren County Board meeting on the current progress of a potential new jail being constructed within the county. Chairman Mike Pearson says the board is currently seeking funding sources to put money down on the project:. “We are looking at various...
