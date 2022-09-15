DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system moving through the region will be the focus for strong to severe storms later today. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a SLIGHT to ENHANCED (LEVEL 2 to LEVEL 3) risk for the possibility of severe storms for your Sunday, mainly during the late afternoon and through the evening hours. The primary threats will include damaging winds, large hail, moderate to heavy rain, and possible tornadoes. The hatched sign on the hail breakdown means that hail greater than 2″ in diameter is possible. The hatched sign on the tornado breakdown means that stronger tornadoes at EF2-EF5 are possible. Power outages are possible with tonight’s storms, so please charge devices early.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO