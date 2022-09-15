Read full article on original website
Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together Again Forever. Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, exactly one year after her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald “Don” Siembieda. Patricia was born on June 29, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the...
Amy Lou Mackey, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Lou Cramer Mackey, 71, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022, surrounded by her family following a year long illness. Amy Lou was born June 16, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry Cramer and Dorothy Buhjer...
Rebecca “Becky” (Evans) Ezar, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Evans Ezar, age 51, currently of Poland, died suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 26, 1970, in Salem, a daughter of David and Nancy Bortner Evans. Becky was a 1988 graduate of Columbiana...
Alden Gary Young, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alden Gary Young, Sr. will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Young departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022. The family will receive...
Angela Waschak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Waschak, 92, of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022, at Park Vista Retirement Community. Angela was born September 11, 1930, in Brier Hill, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucile (Fioravante) Pilolli and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from East...
Kerry A. Hionas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer, our dear Kerry was called back home to be with the Lord. She was loved, cared for and surrounded by her family. She was born May 10, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the...
Martha Jane Knapp, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane (King) Knapp, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Antonine Village in the company of her family. Jane was born on February 1, 1945, in North Jackson, Ohio, the first child of Daniel Eli and Shirley Jean (Davis)...
Mary A. Sentich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Vesco Sentich, 100, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side. Mary was born March 26, 1922, in Girard, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rose Colapietro Vesco and was a lifelong area resident. Mary worked at...
Darryl Flanagan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Flanagan, 61, of 3303 Dunstan Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:13 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born March 10, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard and Naomi E. Witherspoon Flanagan, Jr.
Jack Gysegem, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Gysegem, “Jack”, 86, passed away very peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 15 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty where he had resided this past year during a period of declining health. Jack was born January 31,...
Mark L. Rice, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark L. Rice, 79, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, in his home with his family at his side. Mark was born February 8, 1943 to J. Evelyn (Hunt) Rice in Denton, Texas. Growing up, he lived with his mother, J. Evelyn Rice and his step-father, Dr. Dale Rice.
Richard Amos Abbott, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Amos Abbott, age 90, formally of S Myers Avenue, Sharon, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Ridgewood at Shenango Valley. Born August 3, 1932, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Amos Riley and Bernice Redmond Abbott. He was a 1951...
Amy Nicole Hambrick, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved, Amy Nicole Hambrick sadly lost her life at the age of 34. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 24, 1987, to the late James “Greg” Hambrick and Debra (Rovder) Dolin. Amy was a devoted mother to her daughter, Jaden...
William Glenn Fuller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident. Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in...
Anthony E. Smith, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony E. Smith, 63, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born September 21, 1958, in Salem, son of Paul L. and Judith (Taylor) Smith. Anthony was a life long area resident. He was a 1977 graduate of United...
William A. Leskovec, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Leskovec, 88, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Leskovec, known by several nicknames, such as “Bill,” “Les” and “Willie,” was born July 27, 1934 in Youngstown to Croatian immigrant parents, Andrew and Anna Stefanac Leskovec.
Frances M. Vanazia, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Vanazia, 92, of Sharon Mercer Road in Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at her home where she resided with her daughter, Anna M. Dailey and her son-in-law, Gerald A. Dailey, Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born on April 30, 1930, a daughter...
Robert Edward Snyder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Snyder, Jr. passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Robert “Bob” Snyder, Jr. was born August 24, 1955 to Robert Snyder, Sr. and Marie Snyder (Crish) in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Canfield High School and then, Bowling Green State...
Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr. , Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr., 73 of Boardman, died Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Jack was born October 11, 1948 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert and Lorraine (Romesberg) Hudson. Jack was a hard worker and was...
Stephen M. Ylonen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mineral...
