2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash

Copyright 4 News Now

ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday.

The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the two students were in the same car and failed to yield while turning right. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.