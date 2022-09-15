ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk, WA

2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday.

The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the two students were in the same car and failed to yield while turning right. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

