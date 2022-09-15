Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum fractures fibula
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. suffered a broken fibula Sunday, NFL Network reported. Anchrum, who made his
NFL・
This Next Gen stat shows why Ravens DBs couldn't keep up with Dolphins WRs
The Miami Dolphins offense put on a show against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, scoring six passing touchdowns, five, of which, came in the second half. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were arguably the biggest reasons for the comeback. The incredible duo was targeted 32 times, recording 22 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game. The Seahawks are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Seahawks are -125 on the moneyline...
